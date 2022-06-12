By now, most folks know that the Norman Farm Market has found a new home at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) across from the county courthouse at 210 S. James Garner Ave. The farm market operates Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon.
An important thing you may not know is that our farm market accepts the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as well as Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Double Up Oklahoma, which doubles SNAP dollars spent on fruits, vegetables, herbs and plants that grow food.
Since June is National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month, I thought now might be a good time to talk with Farm Market Manager Kate Cooper about what fresh produce folks can find at the market this month.
“In June we will see a lot more variety of fruits and vegetables,” Cooper said, adding that the high winds and heavy rain this spring put a dent on the early weather crops.
“Warm weather vegetables like summer squash and zucchini will be available this month,” she said. “I expect to see some watermelon come in from southern Oklahoma, which is a different growing zone.”
Cooper stressed that people shopping in a grocery store might not be familiar with the local growing season, but that shopping local means produce is very fresh, which helps retain vitamins. Shopping local also has a positive environmental impact, avoiding the effects of transportation over long distance.
“Once you figure out how the season and the weather affect the available crops, it’s easy to use that schedule to diversify your meal plans,” she said. “This will be a good year for stone fruit like peaches, because we didn’t have a late freeze.”
Cooper hands out free recipe cards for seasonal fruits and vegetables, and The Well hosts gardening, backyard chicken and cooking classes for fun and educational purposes.
June is also a great time to find new potatoes, carrots, lettuce and sugar snap peas at the Norman Farm Market, Cooper said.
In addition to selling fresh produce and locally-made food products, The Well offers plants for your own garden. Since vendors selling vegetable-bearing plants are mostly farmers, they are great at advising shoppers on which varieties are best for container, raised-bed or traditional gardens, which do best in Oklahoma, what types of produce will result and more, Cooper said.
“Most will be able to tell you if a pepper will be hot or sweet, or which variety of tomato will grow best in a container,” she said. “You can benefit from their hard-won experience.”
I took advantage of that experience when purchasing plants for my garden this year, and I’m excited with the results. The tomato plant I purchased for a container is blooming profusely and already has some tiny green tomatoes, and the zucchini squash I bought for one of my raised beds is spreading out nicely, surrounded by companion plants that make good neighbors.
And yes, I have sweet globe basil tucked in next to the tomato while marigolds are sprinkled throughout my garden.