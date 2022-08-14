Most folks know by now that The Well offers a host of free and low-cost classes and services to the public in conjunction with multiple community partners.
We’ve got a couple of interesting classes coming up this month, so I thought I’d highlight them in this week’s community column.
The first deals with drug abuse prevention through providing information and resources.
The University of Oklahoma Southwest Prevention Center will present the Generation RX Community Program 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), 210 S. James Garner Ave.
This special class will provide information and resources on prescription medication safety, including tips on safe storage and disposal of medications, and the potential dangers of misusing prescription medications.
Medication disposal kits, medication lock boxes and naloxone will be available for those attending the program.
The Southwest Prevention Center strives to be a dynamic resource dedicated to building safe and healthy communities through shared knowledge, skill and capacity development.
Housed within OU Outreach since 1987, the center has provided prevention information, training, technical assistance and resource system development in Oklahoma and surrounding states.
Harnessing the power of prevention, the center follows a public health approach using the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Strategic Prevention Framework as a guide to plan, implement and evaluate practices and programs, relying on the most current research and literature, along with best practices from the field, to identify prevention needs and offer comprehensive solutions that result in healthy and safe communities.
If you are concerned about how to store or dispose of medication or need any of the resources listed above, this class is probably for you.
If concerns about the environment are your thing, “Spark a Change: Let’s Talk About the Environment” with Douglas Tallamy at 2 p.m. Aug. 21 may be just the thing for you.
During this class, participants can learn more about local conservation with Tallamy, author of the book “Nature’s Best Hope.”
This is Tallamy’s second book, the first being, “Bringing Nature Home.” Some describe this second book as a call to action for a grassroots approach to conservation where we all participate.
Tallamy will present information about native plants and their role in local ecosystems, which will be followed by hands-on activities and an opportunity to speak with community partners like the Oklahoma Native Plants Society, Okies for Monarchs, Wildcare and the Oklahoma Conservation Commission on local conservation efforts and what you can do at home.
WildCare Oklahoma Executive Director Inger Giuffrida said this class brings awareness to the importance of individual, grassroots conservation efforts.
“Nothing could be more important for supporting wildlife than planting native plants, shrubs and trees,” Giuffrida said. “They are drought resistant and withstand the heat and provide important resources for birds, butterflies and bees throughout the year.”
WildCare will be among the groups bringing hands-on activities and information to the event.
“We’re doing more education,” Giuffrida said. “WildCare isn’t just about rehabilitation anymore. We want wildlife to thrive where they are.”
Pioneer Library System is a sponsor of this event. This event will be held in the Market Hall at The Well, and space is limited to the first 125 attendees. Additional parking is available in the lots to the west of the building up to Santa Fe Avenue.
Sign up for these and other free or low-cost classes online at thewellok.org/all-classes.
As a special collaboration between Cleveland County and the Cleveland County Health Department, The Well strives to promote health and happiness for all residents of the county.
