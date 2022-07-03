The Norman Farm Market at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) is the perfect place to grab fresh fixings for your summer grilling needs, from cherry tomatoes and squash to hormone-free, pasture raised meats topped off with made-in-Oklahoma sauces.
Add local craft beer and a homestyle peach cobbler — also purchased at the Norman Farm Market — and you’ll be ready to wow family and friends with your grilling expertise.
Norman Farm Market vendors are real people who grow and raise the real food you want for your authentic grilling experience; every product or vendor has a face and a story behind the name.
What’s more, you can meet and speak with many of them right at the market from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday evenings and from 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays.
3J Farms cattle are pasture raised on 100% grass without use of any hormones or steroids. Buy their quarter-pound patties in an 8-count, 2-pound pack for convenience. Sisters Jenifer and Jillian started the current operation on the family farm after losing their brother Jesse. They say they found healing and new purpose in their farming endeavor.
Haul’N Hogs, owned and operated by Krystal Wright in Blanchard, sells bratwurst, summer sausage, bone-in chops, pork cutlets and pork steaks.
“Krystal has been a great addition to the market,” Farm Market Manager Kate Cooper said. “We have really enjoyed having a booth focused solely on pork products, including her fantastic bratwurst, which is great for grilling.”
Clayton’s Corner has a wide range of fresh veggies perfect for grilling or complimentary salads.
A fully family operation, Clayton’s Corner is comprised of LaDonna Wright and son Clayton. Yep, he’s the farm’s namesake.
“LaDonna is one of the hardest working women I know,” Cooper said. “She grows incredible tomatoes of multiple varieties.”
Want something colorful? Highway 9 has purple cauliflower along with a wide variety of other grill and side-friendly vegetables. Another all-family business, Highway 9 grows at a large scale, producing a wide array of choices.
Beyond the basics, NFM vendors offer a variety of interesting products suitable for summer grilling days.
Rescue Dog Hot Sauce is a mission-based business run by owner and founder Tim Heitzman. Heitzman makes creative and original hot sauces while also teaming up with local dog rescues to help four-legged friends find their forever homes. Meet Tim and one of his personal rescue dogs most Tuesdays and Saturdays at the market.
Rachel’s Bakery at Healthy Living has cobblers and pies for the perfect dessert to top off your farm fresh meal. Catch them on a Saturday for the largest selection, though they bring products to the Tuesday evening market as well. You can also order ahead to make sure you get the cobble you want, then pick it up along with the rest of your meal fixings at the Norman Farm Market. Everything is made from scratch.