I have had the good fortune to visit Italy twice, and I love pasta and Italian-prepared veggies, so it was with great delight that I learned of the free Mediterranean diet class at The Well.
The diet isn’t a weight loss plan, though some do lose weight eating this way. The class is about an eating style that includes healthy whole foods — vegetables, legumes, nuts, whole grains, low fat protein and olive oil.
The class is taught by OSU Extension Educator Christi Evans, MS, RD, LD. Evans specializes in family and consumer sciences.
“The Mediterranean-style eating pattern is one of three eating patterns recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans,” Evans said. “The other two recommended patterns are the Healthy U.S. Style Pattern and the Healthy Vegetarian Pattern.”
While the Mediterranean diet is not vegetarian or vegan, it is easily adaptable to those preferences, and, with the right choice of whole grains, can also be modified to be gluten free.
“The Mediterranean style follows the eating patterns followed by those living near the Mediterranean Sea, and these eating patterns have been shown to promote health, decrease risk for many chronic diseases, protect against cancer and may help you live longer,” Evans said.
The plan is successful as a lifestyle choice because people are eating real food readily available in most stores where they are able to choose from a large variety of options.
“People attending this class will learn about the benefits of the Mediterranean eating pattern, what foods to include and budget-friendly tips when shopping for groceries,” Evans said. “This eating pattern isn’t restrictive like other diets can be. Instead, this eating plan focuses on eating more fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and seafood.”
Local farmers markets like the Norman Farm Market at The Well are great places to shop for many of the fresh ingredients.
“Vegetables such as spinach, romaine, kale, collard and mustard greens, tomatoes, peppers, carrots and sweet potatoes would all be great choices to find at our local farmers market,” Evans said.
Evans is a registered and licensed dietitian. She joined the Cleveland County OSU Extension Office in February.
“Most of my experience has been providing nutrition education to limited- resource families participating in supplemental food assistance programs,” she said.
Evans is happy that the Norman Farm Market participates in SNAP, Double Up Oklahoma, Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program and other programs to make healthy, local produce available to all.
“I’m passionate about providing education and helping others reach their health goals,” she said. “I look forward to teaching future classes at The Well on topics including food preservation, food safety, diabetes education and other health and nutrition-related classes.”
While free classes tend to sell out quickly, people hoping to join this class and who were unable to register can check on the day of the class to see if there is space. Those who decide not to attend the class are asked to change their registration so that more people can take advantage of this opportunity.
Sign up for free and low-cost classes at The Well online at thewellok.org/all-classes/.