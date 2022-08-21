The success of the Norman Farm Market at its new location is prompting questions about the coming winter market.
For the first time ever, the Norman Farm Market will operate year-round.
Originally, Farm Market Manager Kate Cooper planned to keep the market open biweekly throughout the off season, giving produce vendors the chance to make full use of greenhouses and hoop houses and supporting the other vendors who sell their wares at the market.
With the success of this first season at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), however, vendors are asking for the market to continue to operate every Saturday, with the Tuesday market closing during the off season.
“We haven’t made any final decisions yet, but winter farm market operations are under discussion,” Cooper said. “As soon as we finalize operating protocol for the November through March Market, we’ll let everyone know. We appreciate our wonderful vendors and our loyal customers, and we want to keep everyone happy.”
The Market Building at The Well makes it possible for the Norman Farm Market to have one of the few climate-controlled market components in the state.
Vendors also like the easy setup they have at the new location as staff sets up tents, tables and chairs for vendors.
The free, Saturday Veggie Valet is another special feature that takes the Norman Farm Market from ordinary to extraordinary.
Customers can drop off everything from sacks of food and other products to watermelons at the Veggie Valet table, then pick the items up when they are done shopping.
If they don’t want to tote those items to their vehicles, they simply pull around to the curb and farm market staff will help load the items if needed.
“Our vendors take customer service above and beyond, and we’re just following their lead,” Cooper said. “It’s really about the whole experience. We want to connect people to local farmers, producers and craftspeople, but we also want to be a family-friendly, fun place to spend your Saturday morning or Tuesday evening.”
Norman Farm Market features local musicians and offers tables and chairs in the shade where people can sit down, sip a lemonade or a coffee and visit.
“We’ve noticed a lot of people don’t come to the market alone,” Cooper said. “It’s not just one person grabbing the groceries — it’s young couples with babies and college students with friends and mothers with their adult daughters or retired husbands and wives.”
And it’s not just about buying fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and watermelon — though that is still the most important component of Norman Farm Market. The fresh produce is still a top seller, and right behind that is pasture-raised meat and related products like eggs.
But the market is also about unique products and people from different walks of life coming together to build true community.
“Tuesday market days are fun, and there’s certainly a lot of community interaction, but Tuesdays are more about convenience,” Cooper said. “The Saturday market has a different vibe, almost a mini-festival atmosphere. There’s usually a breeze, and people just seem to want to grab a seat and hang out.”
Vendors selling really unique products have broadened the customer base of the Norman Farm Market as well.
From Long Dog Clay Co.’s inspired-by-nature jewelry, to Prairieflour’s kid-friendly cookies and Wild Bergamot’s vegan skin care products, Cooper says the real success underlying the market lies with the vendors.
“Despite extremely challenging weather this year, we were still breaking records because our farmers are amazing,” she said. “When people want a gift that’s meaningful and memorable, they think of Long Dog Clay’s sunflower earrings, or Prairieflour’s bright red apple cookies complete with a colorful gummy worm.
“Basically every vendor in this market has a signature item that is somehow special to them. It’s those signature items that bring people to the market. That’s what elevates the Norman Farm Market from good to great, and that’s what creates a truly meaningful experience that brings people back time and again.”
