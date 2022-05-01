May is Better Hearing and Speech Month, and May 4-10 is Late Onset Hearing Loss Week.
Both emphasize the importance of early screening. We all know that kids get ear infections, and they don’t always pronounce things correctly. Some babble and talk a lot; others don’t seem to speak at all.
While parents of multiple children know each child is unique and precious, developing at their own pace, there are developmental milestones that to help parents foresee potential issues.
To address this, Oklahoma Department of Health Pediatric Audiologist Debbie Earley and Pediatric Speech Pathologist Sonia Ice are teaching a free class from 10:30 a.m. until noon Friday at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave., on childhood development milestones to answer parents’ questions about speech and hearing and to provide resources.
“This class will help parents gain knowledge about developmentally appropriate hearing and communication milestones,” Earley said. “Parents will have the opportunity to learn more about ear infections and the impact they can have on communication development.”
Topics covered in this class include the impact of ear infections on hearing and language development, hearing and speech language milestones and the importance of early hearing detection and intervention.
“By six years of age, about six in every 1,000 children have significant hearing problems that may go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed,” Earley said. “A hearing loss can occur at any time in a child’s life, which can have a significant impact on communication development and social skills.”
Ice said examples of signs of possible speech or language delay include skills that appear to lag behind developmental milestones:
• First words occurring at 12-14 months
• Two-word phrases are expected by 2 years
• Speech should be understood by 75% of listeners who are not the parent or caregiver by age 3.
This class also will provide information about a community resource for services through the Cleveland County Health Department’s Child Guidance Clinic and Pediatric Audiology Program.
Some signs a child may have a hearing loss include the child having a history of ear infections, the child not startling to loud noises or not turning to the source of a sound after 6 months of age, speech-language being delayed or the child seeming to hear some sounds but not others.
“We’ll discuss all of the warning signs and answer questions during the class,” she said.
Sign-up for classes is available at thewellok.org/all-classes.
If you are unable to attend the class but have concerns for your child’s hearing or communication development, contact the Cleveland County Health Department.
For a speech-language consult in Norman, call 321-4048. For a hearing test at the Moore location, call 794-1591.
Learn more about developmental milestones by downloading the CDC’s free Milestone Tracker App at cdc.gov/ncbddd/actearly/milestones/index.html.