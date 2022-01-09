Today’s column is a Q & A with Tara Douglas, The Well’s director of community engagement. Douglas is enthusiastic and committed to bringing a wide range of community programming to The Well.
Q: How did you get involved with The Well’s development?
A: Prior to joining The Well team, I worked for the Cleveland County Health Department as health education supervisor. During that time, the initial conversations about The Well began, and I saw its potential to benefit the community. I had the opportunity to officially join The Well team in 2018.
Q: How did The Well come to be?
A: The Well came to life during Cleveland County’s strategic planning process in 2017. Local leaders held focus group conversations to solicit input from the community and the need to improve health outcomes kept coming up.
We’re fortunate that our county leaders prioritized quality-of-life initiatives in their strategic plan which led to a partnership with the local health department.
Q: What does your job involve?
A: I engage with partners throughout the county on potential ways to bring health and wellness resources to our community. I also curate the programs that happen in our space, ensuring that we maintain our public health mission and remain accessible to the public.
Q: How did you recruit so many instructors and community partners?
A: After Melody Bays and I were hired in 2018, we met with local stakeholders. We were fortunate to have the time to be thoughtful with every aspect of the project, from the building design, to what types of programs were needed. Through that process, we were able to engage over 40 community partners who committed to supporting the project.
Q: How does someone become an instructor at The Well?
A: Call me. We’re always striving to keep our class options as diverse as possible, and we’re open to new ideas of potential classes.
Q: The Well is open, what now?
A: Now the fun begins! New classes are being added every week. Moving forward, I’ll continue to partner with other organizations in our community to bring even more resources to The Well.
Q: How do you reserve event space at The Well?
A: Anyone interested in using our space can fill out a request form online, as well as find our room reservation policy at thewellok.org/room-reservation.
If an event is free, open to the public and supports our public health mission, we will never charge for the use of our space. Event space can also be used for private social events for a fee.
Q: How does The Well’s mission fit with your personal philosophy?
A: The Well’s mission “Everyone deserves to be well” resonates with me. I got into public health to help people. I believe everyone regardless of age, race or income should have opportunities to live happier and healthier lives.
Q: What is your public health background?
A: I’ve worked in public health for 10 years. I moved to Norman in 2006 to attend the University of Oklahoma, fell in love with the community and have been here ever since.
I received my master’s degree in public health in 2012. During grad school, I had the opportunity to join a public health team for an overseas medical mission trip.
I think that’s what really solidified that public health was what I loved. After graduation, I joined on with the Cleveland County Health Department where I oversaw the health education and community outreach initiatives for a five-county region.