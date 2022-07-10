A popular class is coming back to The Well this summer.
“A Way to Wellness: Diabetes Prevention” is a community-based, lifestyle change program that helps prevent Type 2 diabetes through supporting people at risk for diabetes or those who want to change their health behavior for the better using Centers for Disease Control guidelines and presented by the Cleveland County Health Department.
Health educators Jennifer Trejo Rojo and Kelsey Jo Harlan are back to teach this free series.
Participants will meet with health educators once a week for eight weeks to learn to eat healthier, increase physical activity and make healthier choices. Participants should be 18 or older, live in Cleveland County, not be pregnant and not be diabetic.
“Classes are not mandatory, but all participants need to try to go to all eight classes, because each class offers new education and lets them check in personally with their lifestyle coach for weekly updates,” Trejo Rojo said. “If a person doesn’t believe that they can attend all or a majority of the classes at this time, we recommend that they wait for the next set of classes.”
This potentially life-saving class is a series that meets from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays starting July 14 and running through Sept. 1.
“If you have risk factors for prediabetes — being overweight, having a family history of diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking — you can talk to your health care provider about getting your blood sugar checked,” Harlan said. “Prediabetes checks are essential because prediabetes often has no symptoms—only your doctor can tell for sure if you have diabetes or prediabetes.”
To participate in the program, participants do not have to be diagnosed as prediabetic, but they should be committed to making changes to improve their health.
“You can prevent Type 2 diabetes by improving your intake of nutritious foods, exercising more and managing your sleep and stress,” Trejo Rojo said. “Just losing a small amount of weight if you’re overweight and getting regular physical activity can lower your risk for developing Type 2 diabetes.”
This eight-week course will help participants stay motivated and create healthy habits.
“Making healthier lifestyle choices gives you a longer life and also gives you a better quality of life,” Harlan said. “Type 2 diabetes can be a life-long disease for you and your family. The price to manage diabetes is high, with insulin shots costing more than many Oklahomans can bear. This does not include the increase in cost of medical equipment, medication, and doctors’ visits that come with it, and any other disease that you are more prone to getting with Type 2 diabetes.”
Trejo Rojo and Harlan are certified lifestyle coaches. This comprehensive program will provide guidance and encouragement while building a support system with other participants.
“By participating, you will find support and accountability as you strive to make lasting lifestyle changes to prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes,” Trejo Rojo said.
All participants will have access to lifestyle coaches throughout the program and a month after the program ends.
“We know how hard it can be to keep the momentum going,” Trejo Rojo said. “You will get personal feedback, as well as resources to help you on this journey.”
Residents can sign up for classes at thewellok.org.