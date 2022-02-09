When I think of Valentine’s Day, I think of roses, chocolates and quiet dinners for two at one of our local restaurants as a recognition of romance and matters of the heart. But as important as love is in our lives, it’s our heart health that keeps us alive, active and able to love.
No wonder February is American Heart Month, a time to increase awareness of cardiovascular health and the impact of heart disease, while promoting best practices for heart-healthy lifestyles.
Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in Cleveland County. To combat that, the Cleveland County Health Department is offering a free class at noon on Valentine’s Day at The Well, 210 S. Jones Ave. in Norman, taught by health educators Jennifer Trejo-Rojo and Kelsey Harlan.
“Heart disease is often a silent killer, but it’s largely preventable with healthy habits and exercise,” Trejo-Rojo said. “Improving your health can be both fun and interactive, while also saving lives. I want to encourage community members to start making heart health a lifestyle.”
Sometimes heart disease may be “silent” and not diagnosed until a person experiences signs or symptoms of serious heart diseases, she said. That makes it doubly important to start making the move to a heart-healthy lifestyle today. This class will give participants tools to do just that.
“I have seen first-hand how important preventative health can be, and I’m passionate about health education and ways to help people make healthier life decisions,” Harlan said. “We thought American Heart Month was a good opportunity to reach people by offering preventative health education at The Well.”
Several health conditions — including lifestyle, age and family history — can increase the risk for heart disease. About half of all Americans (47 percent) have at least one of three key risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“In the class, we’ll teach people simple diet and lifestyle changes they can make to protect themselves and promote better heart health,” Trejo-Rojo said. “Change creates habit, and healthier habits build overall wellness.”
Change can be scary and challenging, but the risk of heart disease is higher — and scarier — than many people realize. Every 1 in 4 deaths is due to heart disease. It is the No. 1 killer in both women and men, according to the CDC. It also is known as a silent killer in women because the signs and symptoms vary and are different.
“When we look at our programs, we look at the data and the need. And in this case, the lack of physical activity, healthy nutrition and tobacco use contribute to heart disease deaths in Oklahoma,” Harlan said.
While we cannot control our genetics or some environmental factors that play a part, we can lower our risks, she said.
“I love the idea that we’re presenting this on Valentine’s Day,” Trejo-Rojo said. “Valentine’s Day shouldn’t just be about loving and caring for others but also about loving and caring for yourself and your body.”