The Norman Farm Market is comprised of startups and locally-owned businesses. Yes, farming is a business, and many who start with a craft or a unique idea fan those creative sparks to life using hard work and innovation as springboards into the business world.
For the past several years, Kate Cooper worked with these intrepid entrepreneurs in her former role as the Norman Farm Market manager. Working now as the community engagement director for the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), Cooper recently announced the debut of a community speaking series in 2023 called The Why.
“The Why is an opportunity for small business owners in Cleveland County to talk about the mission behind their business and what drives them to operate the way that they do,” Cooper said. “For this event we are asking business owners three questions: Why do you do what you do? Why did you feel driven to start this business? and Why is this business changing the world?”
The Why will be a 30 to 45 minute speaking event in a format unique to each presenter.
“We encourage creativity and audience participation, but we are giving presenters a lot of creative freedom.”
The first event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday and will feature Selah Hirsch, brand strategist and owner/founder of Express My Brand.
“Our main goal with this series is to give business owners a platform to educate and change consumer patterns,” Cooper said. “It’s easy to forget why supporting local business is good for the consumer as well as for the local economy.”
Hirsh helps business owners and non-profit leaders develop their brands and is the perfect way to launch the series, Cooper told me.
“I’ve seen Selah speak. Her energy engages audiences and will set the perfect tone for this series,” Cooper said. “All of our speakers have been chosen for special attributes and values that go deeper than a desire to make money. These are people who want to change the world.”
Cooper acknowledges that turning a profit helps them achieve their goals, but that they are driven by their passions.
“I think that people who start a business with the sole purpose of making money and without a passion behind it, do not get as far as those who are guided by their passion and values,” Cooper said.
The Why will be a monthly series, and Cooper said anyone is welcome to apply as a speaker by emailing katelyn.cooper@health.ok.gov.
“I think if people experience the enthusiasm and zeal that so many local business owners and entrepreneurs have for their products and services, it can change how we do business,” Cooper said. “Shopping local and engaging with business owners face to face is an experience you won’t find shopping online. I’ve seen that in action at our farm market, and I’m hoping we’ll have a strong turnout for these events.
Sign up for The Why and other classes and events at thewellok.org/all-classes.
