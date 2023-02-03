Andrew Lippa's off-Broadway show, which garnered an array of industry accolades, is scheduled to come to the stage as the University of Oklahoma University Theatre and the A. Max Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre present "The Wild Party" from Feb. 10-19 on OU's Norman campus.
At the helm of the production are Lyn Cramer, director; Amy Reynolds-Reed, choreographer; Mandy Jiran, musical director; and Michael Stafford, conductor.
"The Wild Party" will open at 8 p.m. Friday, with additional performances at 8 p.m. Feb. 11, 16, 17 and 18 and 3 p.m. Feb. 12 and 19 in the A. Max Weitzenhoffer Theatre, 563 Elm Ave. The production contains adult themes, violence and sexual content.
Live stream will be available. For more information, visit theatre.ou.edu.
“Repulsive and fascinating, vicious and vivacious, uncompromising, unashamed and unremittingly powerful, Andrew Lippa’s 'The Wild Party' tells the story of one wild evening in the Manhattan apartment shared by Queenie and Burrs, a vaudeville dancer and a vaudeville clown,” Cramer said. “In a relationship marked by violent behavior and complete recklessness, the two decide to throw a party to end all parties.”
“You’re invited to the debauchery and decadence of 1928 in this darkly-brilliant show featuring one of the most exciting, pulse-racing scores ever written. The Wild Party is adapted from a banned book-length poem written by Joseph Moncure March in and about the Roaring Twenties. It is a tour de force,” Cramer said.
American composer, playwright, lyricist-Lippa is a veteran in the entertainment industry. He wrote the Tony-nominated music and lyrics for the Broadway musical "The Addams Family." He also wrote the music for the Broadway production of Aaron Sorkin's play "The Farnsworth Invention"; music and lyrics for "Asphalt Beach"; and the book, music and lyrics for "The Wild Party."
In 1999, Lippa contributed three songs to the Broadway version of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and created all new arrangements. He wrote the music and co-wrote the book with Tom Greenwald for John & Jen.
Lippa’s accolades include a Tony and Grammy nomination, sharing in an Emmy for the Nickelodeon TV series "The Wonder Pets."
The show's cast includes Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre students Ari Barmor, Dan Berry, Luke Brodersen, Evelyn Duggan, Jackson Dunlap, Julia Ferreira, Jayson Gorton, Rosie Granito, Taylor Gray, Abby Hesselroth, Ginger Hurley, Charlotte Krieger, Nathaniel Mahone, Gage Martinez, Olivia Payson, Ellen Pierce, Jillian Sjoquist, Duncan Smith, Brayden Worden and Hunter Yocom.
The design staff consists of Ethan Morgan, scenic designer; Lloyd Cracknell, costume designer; Cassi Crain, lighting designer; Richard L. Sprecker, sound designer; Kate Busselle, fight designer; and Gabei Williams, makeup designer.
The production staff includes Christopher Cue Broach, stage manager; Ashley Hungerford, technical director; Ashton Byrum, artistic director; Kasey Allee-Foreman, associate producer; and Dean Mary Margaret Holt, producer.
In-person advanced purchase tickets are $39 for adults; $34 for senior adults, OU employees and military; and $12 for students. Price includes tax and processing fees.
Tickets at the door are $45 for adults and $15 for students.
Tickets may be purchased at theatre.ou.edu, by calling 325-4101, or by visiting the OU Fine Arts Box Office in Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St.
For accommodations, call the box office at 325-4101.
