In the last few years, episodes of severe weather have increased. When thinking of disasters, who and what groups of individuals are thought of immediately?
The elderly are usually the last to be considered. Immediate needs during a disaster are hydration, nutrition and keeping medical equipment running. Elderly people are considered vulnerable adults, which makes it more vital to check on them first.
If a disaster rocks a community, those who are in nursing homes may need assistance, as well.
To make sure that the elderly in the nursing homes are taken care of during a disaster, reach out to residents and the facility.
Take the time to stop and visit to make sure that they are receiving electricity for those who need oxygen and that they have plenty of food and water.
Ombudsman supervisors are always looking for volunteers. To learn more, call David Sexton at 580-736-7974 or Jazmin Shipley at 580-736-7975. Supervisors are available to speak to groups or organizations upon request. Flexible training schedules are available.