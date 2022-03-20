Residents can celebrate Easter and spring at the Oklahoma City Zoo’s and Botanical Garden’s new Eggstravaganza, presented by Kinder Joy®.
The OKC Zoo is hosting two family-friendly breakfast events April 16 and 17, providing guests the opportunity to watch the zoo’s wildlife wake up with early entry into the park at 7:30 a.m.
Attendees can have a grab-and-go breakfast, meet and greet plus photos with the Easter bunny, a sea lion presentation and other activities. The mornings include egg scrambles ideal for children ages 3 to 6 with a Kinder Joy treat plus toy, zoo souvenirs and dairy free candies.
Attendees can help dye eggs for select animals to find and devour during the event. Using animal safe food dye, Eggstravaganza guests can decorate an egg using favorite colors and designs.
Caretakers will distribute the eggs to various animals as enrichment, then guests can go and find their specially designed egg.
Andean condors, African painted dogs, coyotes, bears, small cats, and Komodo dragons will receive eggs from about 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Eggstravaganza breakfast meals will be served in the zoo’s Canopy Restaurant and include assorted bagels and assorted cream cheeses, fresh fruit cups, assorted pastries and donuts, fruit juices, coffee, water and tea. Seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis.
After breakfast, guests will meet an animal ambassador, followed by egg scramble events for children at the Devon Picnic Grounds. The morning will end with a private sea lion presentation at 10.
Event admission is $35 per person age 12 or older and $32 per child age 3 to 11 for ZOOfriends members. Admission for non-members is $44 per person age 12 or older and $41 per child age 3 to 11. Children ages 2 or younger are admitted free.
Advance online reservations are required and can be made at okczoo.org. Ticket sales are final. The event is non-refundable.
The zoo is open daily open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry no later than 4. Advance tickets can be purchased at okczoo.org/tickets to avoid entry lines.
Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3 to 11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children ages 2 or under are admitted free.
Zoo fans can support the zoo by becoming a ZOOfriends member. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access for an entire year, plus additional benefits and discounts.
To learn more, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.