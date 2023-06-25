The weather was fine – Zoe and I were not. Day 4 of our Viking cruise started in Speyer, home to the Imperial Cathedral of Speyer, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
This designation is a biggie for me – it marks places of historical, cultural, scientific, and/or universal scenic importance. (There are 24 sites in the US as diverse as the Grand Canyon and Taliesen East.)
I was really looking forward to seeing the 11th century, Romanesque cathedral, burial place of eight emperors. I was also looking forward to learning about the town’s Jewish heritage – and seeing the remnants of the 1104 synagogue and the beautifully constructed mikvah (ritual bath), preserved because it is 33-feet underground.
All of our party had been battling colds and this was the day that Zoe and I gave up and stayed on the ship.
We took advantage of the weather to sit on the top deck, enjoying the sun and the scenery as we cruised from Speyer to Worms where we would pick up the passengers who participated in the morning tour in Speyer.
There are four decks on Viking longships – the Main, Middle, Upper and Sun. We hadn’t seen much of the Sun Deck thanks to chilly weather or showers. In addition to lounge chairs, this area of the ship has an extensive herb garden, putting greens, shuffleboard, and a walking track.
The scenery was soothing with small towns and countryside, interrupted occasionally with industrial sites and larger cities like Mannheim and Mainz.
We arrived in Worms, cruising under an impressive bridge. Another phrase from an early time reminded me of learning religious history in Sunday school. Who could forget “Diet of Worms”? I remembered the phrase but had forgotten the details. Once home, I started researching and discovered Luther footprints all over this part of Germany.
Diet is simply the name for an assembly. At the 1520 Diet of Worms, Luther was condemned by the heads of state of the Holy Roman Empire and disseminating or following his teachings was forbidden. By 1526 and 1529, he was again the subject of investigation by diets in Speyer. This second diet was where the term Protestant originated. If you have an appetite for church history, Luther’s life offers a meaty, mental meal and a great itinerary.
Skipping the morning walk gave us more opportunities to check out the ship. We found the small business center where guests could use a computer and a well-stocked library and comfy chairs for those so inclined. We were already familiar with the dining room. Seats are unassigned so at meals we tried to sit at different tables. Passengers were primarily Americans with a smattering of Canadians – a diverse mix of geographic locations and occupations.
One of our most frequented areas was either of the two niches with coffee and hot chocolate machines – and cookies or other sweet treats. The lounge was where we gathered for entertainment and drinks and casual conversations. The lounge and the Aquavit Terrace and open deck on the Upper Deck was where we enjoyed two treats that afternoon.
First, Maria Komarica, bar chef, gave us a lesson in Rudesheimer Espresso. To do it correctly, you must have special cups. Sugar cubes are dropped into the empty cups; Asbach brandy is lighted and poured over the sugar cubes, which are stirred until dissolved. Black coffee is then poured in; whipped cream sweetened with vanilla sugar is heaped on top and sprinkled with grated chocolate. It looked beautiful – but I’m not a coffee drinker and much preferred the hot chocolate from the handy dispensers on board.
I was more enthusiastic about the next treat, tiny sandwiches and sweets served on three-tier dishes. It was billed as a German tea, but it looked a lot like every English tea serving I’ve experienced.
It was late afternoon when we docked in Rudesheim – still light enough for some exploring. Jack was napping, so Mark, Zoe, and I set out. We walked beside a lovely park. The ground between the park path and the river was scattered with tiny wildflowers. The park featured more formal plantings.
The first sight in town was the Adlerturm (Eagle Tower), a 15th century construction, part of the original city wall. We wandered down streets and alleys and came to a small shop selling gelato. It was chilly, but we were bundled up – so we indulged. As we sat savoring and chatting, we saw Jack coming up the street. He, too, felt the need for a gelato cone.
Walking on, we came to a square and St. Jakobus’ Church. This structure has a 10th century basement and an 11th century chapel. The main portion of the structure was constructed in the 1400s. Near, and facing the church, is a fountain topped with a man raising a wine glass. We weren’t sure if he was supposed to be toasting the church or simply celebrating the town’s great wine history.
We saw a few half-timbered buildings, but the most scenic part of the historic area was too far to walk. Drosselgasse is the most famous street – lined with half-timbered buildings and chock-a-block with weinstubes. Viking offered an evening in this part of town which included wine and dinner – but it didn’t fit in our budget.
We weren’t unhappy, since dinner on the ship was, as usual, excellent – that night’s regional menu included Mainz spundekäs (a cheese dip with toast), wiener schnitzel and warm potato salad, and an apple tart. It was followed by a performance by a string ensemble from Koblenz, our next stop. With a restful day, and a hearty German meal, we were ready for a good night’s sleep and a good tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.