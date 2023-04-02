Unlike Oklahoma City, Kansas City, and Dallas, places that are not only destinations but drive-through cities on major interstate highways, you have to want to go to Lubbock to get there.
The city sits on an arid plateau with few attractive geographic features – just prairie, and wind, and an occasional jackrabbit.
So why bother? Because Lubbock is an exciting little city with a great university, a variety of interesting museums, an amazing grape-growing and wine-making industry, an active art scene, and restaurants ranging from casual and comfort food to haute cuisine.
Did you know that Texas Tech has the second-largest college campus in the country? The university property includes the National Ranching Heritage Center, which I wrote about previously.
The Museum of Texas has exhibitions in the areas of anthropology, paleontology, art, clothing and textiles, and history.
The Moody Planetarium is also part of the museum. Tech also has an impressive collection of public art. Of the 104 pieces on the campus, 71 are outside.
Another Texas Tech site, off-campus, is the Lubbock Lake Historical Landmark.
One of the most important archaeological sites in America – excavations prove 12,000 years of continuous human activity and provide historic information on climate changes and the effects on plant and animal life.
Life-sized sculptures of Columbian mammoths, a shortfaced bear, an ancient bison, even a giant armadillo represent prehistoric animals whose remains were found at the site.
A small museum on site offers lots of information about the area. Despite the name, there’s no lake here – so leave your fishing pole at home.
Lubbock’s favorite son is Buddy Holly. In spite of his brief career, Holly’s music had a profound effect on rock and roll worldwide.
At the Buddy Holly Center, a short biographical film cameos artists like Paul McCartney, Don McLean and Bob Dylan describing Holly’s influence on their music.
In the exhibit area are mementoes of Holly’s life and career including the most poignant item, Holly’s black-rimmed glasses found in the wreckage of the plane in which he, Big Bopper and Richie Valens died.
It’s not surprising, given the importance of windmills to the development of the area, that the world’s largest windmill museum, the American Windmill Museum, is here in Lubbock.
Another unusual collection is found at the Silent Wings Museum, which highlights the importance of gliders during World War II. Because gliders were intended to crash land, there are few existing examples of these planes. Silent Wings has one of the few fully restored CG-4A gliders on display. Exhibits include artifacts and history, but perhaps the most engaging features are the recorded stories of the pilots themselves.
Is art your thing? The Lubbock Art District is awash with art opportunities: classes, galleries, studios, and artists’ living/work spaces. The striking, new Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences hosts a variety of events including Broadway productions, symphony, ballet, opera, and contemporary concerts. The District’s First Friday Art Trail combines art with food, drink, and entertainment.
Speaking of drink – oenophiles will find happiness in their glasses here. Over eighty-five percent of all the wine grapes grown in Texas are grown in this area. McPherson Cellars, in Lubbock’s Depot Entertainment District, is a must-stop. With over 600 medals won in wine competitions, you’re sure to find a favorite.
Outside of town, Llano Estacado. another local treasure, is the second-oldest winery in Texas. Llano Estacado wines were served on several occasions at the White House during the presidency of George H.W. Bush and Queen Elizabeth II sipped a Llano Chardonnay at a state reception hosted by the late Governor Ann Richards.
Foodies will love Lubbock, too. Breakfast — we had three good ones. Cast Iron Grill serves comfort food including popular pies. People order pie for breakfast for fear their favorites will be gone by lunch. A piece of strawberry banana split pie preceded my eggs, sausage, and biscuit and gravy.
Ninety-two Bakery and Café was charming, warm, and welcoming. Part of a larger organization, the staff blends good service with service to the world community. My Croque Madame – a slice of sourdough bread topped with Dijon mustard, ham, Gruyere, bechamel sauce and a poached egg, garnished with radish slices and arugula – was a real treat.
A quick slice of quiche at Brulee Bakery helped get me to the airport on time. and I picked up a kolache with a good-sized sausage to serve as lunch later.
Our first lunch was at Burklee Hill Bistro and Tasting Room in what was once a Kress store. Kress never looked this good.
The restaurant specializes in food and wine pairings. We were brought a beautiful charcuterie board with meats, cheeses and fruit – which I filled up on.
Dirk’s Chicken presented some interesting lunch choices – a variety of chicken styles but a couple of Cajun entrees, too. I tried the KFC – Korean Fried Chicken, quite spicy, accompanied with maque choux (Cajun creamed corn) which also had a bit of a kick. Both were very tasty – but required a lot of Diet Dr. Pepper.
Dinners were a gustatory adventure beginning with a trip to Spain at La Diosa Cellars. Plate after plate of tapas were brought out and we sampled until an offer of dessert, when we had to give a resounding, “No thanks!” I love this little restaurant with its colorful décor and wonderful food.
Dining in a fairy-tale- like former greenhouse sparkling with strings of lights added to the delight of dinner at The Nicolett. Chef Finn Walter was a semi-finalist for a James Beard Award as Best Chef in Texas 2022 and the restaurant was named one of Bon Appetit’s “50 Best New Restaurants of 2022.” The whole meal was amazing but the dessert capped everything – Chocolate Elixir with Honey Fluff. I was so tempted to lick the cup!
Our last dinner was at West Table, a sleek, sophisticated restaurant with an open kitchen. When I saw the chef trimming and cutting filets, I knew I had to order one. It was not a mistake! Other options looked appealing, but the beef was outstanding.
With all our activity, a good night’s sleep was a must. The Cotton Court Hotel provided a great bed – and an interesting décor highlighting the cotton heritage of the area.
If I haven’t convinced you that Lubbock is something special, I haven’t done my job. It had everything I could ask for – except deep sea fishing – but the pie for breakfast made up for that.
