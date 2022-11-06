BRANSON, Mo. — My family’s first visit here didn’t quite go according to plan.
For starters, we got lost on our way to see The Haygoods play Clay Cooper Theatre on a recent Thursday night and ended up in the driveway of a Baptist church on the other side of town.
Nothing wrong with that, except the church was closed.
The next day, my 12-year-old son threw up at Silver Dollar City after riding The Electro Spin twice and Mystic River Falls in succession.
Surprisingly, my fearless 10-year-old daughter the gymnast was brought to tears by a roller coaster called Outlaw Run.
It did not matter, though. We still had a blast.
Branson, in southern Missouri, calls itself the live entertainment capital of the world, and it’s easy to see why, with more than 50 theaters and 60,000 theater seats.
We also cruised Table Rock Lake on a paddleboat that seats 600 for dinner and a show and explored Branson and the Ozarks in a customized pink Jeep Wrangler.
We ate fried chicken and blackberry cobbler at Farmhouse Restaurant on hilly Main Street in the heart of downtown, a short walk from our hotel.
Chris, my son, took one bite of his chicken fried steak and mashed potatoes and blurted out, “It’s like heaven in my mouth.”
Indeed.
After dinner, we strolled to Dick’s 5 & 10, where we bought more souvenirs than we will ever need or wear.
Chris and Lacey, my 10-year-old daughter, could not wait to ride the roller coasters at Silver Dollar City, a 61-acre amusement park nestled in the Ozark Mountains.
We stayed for six hours, despite the late July heat.
Our first roller coaster ride turned out to be my last. Time Traveler, billed as the world’s fastest, steepest and tallest spinning coaster, ruined me for the day.
I closed my eyes for most of the ride, which reached speeds of 50.3 miles per hour and featured a 10-story, 90-degree vertical drop. The track also turned riders upside down three times.
My head and stomach did not recover. Thankfully, the Mystic River Falls river raft ride helped restore my spirits.
The drenching we got provided a welcome relief on a sweltering day.
A guided tour of Missouri’s deepest cave, where temperatures dip to 60 degrees, also would have helped, but we didn’t know it even existed until after leaving the park.
My kids pooped out after Silver Dollar City and did not join us on the Showboat Branson Belle dinner cruise later that evening.
I’m glad they didn’t.
The cruise included music, dancing and singing plus a comedian doubling as a magician, but it lasted for three hours.
The kids would have no doubt wanted to leave about an hour in. That would not have been possible, since we were out in the middle of the lake.
The best part about the evening was getting to spend some time with my wife, Jennifer, without the kids in tow.
We took selfies on the top deck and admired the beautiful sunset. We were out on a date for the first time in weeks.
For me, the highlight of our three-day trip was the two-hour Jeep tour. It was the final stop of our activity-packed weekend, and I really didn’t expect to get much out of it.
Boy, was I wrong.
Our guide, a big dude named Chris, was personable, knowledgeable and funny. I was joined on the tour by Gary and Melissa Pearson, a lovely couple from Des Moines, Iowa.
Gary, who is retired, travels frequently and likes to take pictures. He brought along a camera with an expensive lens.
Fortunately for me, he took lots of pictures on our tour and agreed to let me use them for this article.
Chris, the tour guide, took us high and low and shared Branson’s history along the way. He even took us four-wheeling.
He started with Inspiration Point, the highest spot in southwest Missouri, and the inspiration for Harold Bell Wright’s best-selling novel “The Shepherd of the Hills.”
The book, published in 1907 and set in Branson, attracted a growing stream of tourists to the little-known mining and logging town, which became a major tourist destination.
“He fell in love with the area, the people, the culture, and that inspired him to write ‘The Shepherd of the Hills,’” Chris said of the author, a minister who spent several summers camping in the hills depicted in the book. “The story’s fictional, the characters are based on real people, the location is completely real.”
We passed over Fall Creek and got our first glimpse of Table Rock Lake, an artificial lake designed, built and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The lake is a hot spot for boating and fishing and is impounded by Table Rock Lake Dam, which was constructed from 1954 to 1958 on the White River.
“It’s a big, beautiful lake, and there are a lot of ways for people to enjoy it,” our guide said. “It actually leads to this second explosion of tourism in Branson.”
We also visited the summit of Baird Mountain, which overlooks the lake and an exclusive gated community, where entertainers including Tony Orlando and Andy Williams lived when they performed in Branson.
“It was the Hollywood Hills of Branson,” Chris said.
Baird Mountain is where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers quarried the stone for the dam.
We climbed a narrow hillside trail in the Jeep and explored the rock quarry, where limestone was blown apart and used to construct the dam.
Instead of trucking the stone from the quarry to the dam more than 60 years ago, engineers moved it by conveyor belt.
“Where we sit right here, there was 100-plus feet of stone above our heads … all solid rock, 65 years ago,” Chris said. “Blasted all out. They would drill holes down, drop explosives in, blow it up,and shovel that loose stone onto the conveyor belt.”
Chris took us four-wheeling on one side of the quarry and relayed a story about a 13-year-old girl from a previous tour who never looked up from her phone, even when the Jeep rocked back on forth on the quarry rocks.
“She was texting the whole time. Every time I looked up, she was texting,” he said. “The rougher it got … she is still texting.
“Finally, we got up on the rock crawl, which just throws you all over the place, and she’s bouncing out of the seat, texting away.”
Sounds like my daughter.
My kids skipped the Jeep tour. Too tired from the day before, they told me. So, they slept in and stayed at the hotel with their mom, no doubt looking at their phones and iPads, while I toured the area by myself.
They made it clear on the drive back to Norman that they wanted to return to Branson next summer and sample the other shows and attractions.
My wife went one step farther, telling us we should make Branson an annual summer trip.
Maybe we will get to see The Haygoods after all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.