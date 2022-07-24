Burbs have it rough. Edmond and Norman both have tourist attractions, but Oklahoma City is the central state star.
Texas towns around the Dallas-Forth Worth metroplex have the same challenges.
Cleburne, 30 miles south of Fort Worth, isn’t exactly a suburb but shares the dilemma. For anyone looking for small-town (population 30,000) delights and relief from big city congestion, Cleburne has treats in store.
Arriving late in the afternoon, our first Cleburne outing was dinner at La Cima Mexican Cuisine, a roomy eatery with an extensive menu. If you’re not in the mood for Mexican food, skip this spot. There are a couple of salads, but authentic Mexican food is their specialty.
I ordered camarones con guajillo — shrimp with a chile sauce — accompanied by sautéed vegetables and cilantro lime rice. We binged on tortilla chips and a salsa with a moderate heat level and guacamole, which was exactly to my taste.
My shrimp platter came out still sizzling and steaming and tasted wonderful. Jack always orders a burrito — this time with brisket — and rated it great. La Cima has a number of margaritas from the traditional to prickly pear, cucumber and jalapeño pineapple. We were too stuffed to try dessert.
It was still in the high 90s when we got to The Depot at Cleburne Station, home of the Cleburne Railroaders, which plays in the American Association of Professional Baseball, an official partner league of Major League Baseball.
The stadium plays up the history of railroading in the town — Cleburne was once home to the Santa Fe Railroad machine shops — and displays several train cars on the grounds.
The stadium can accommodate 3,750 fans. This is a perfect park for families with lots of on-field antics during lulls in the game and margaritas from Fort Worth’s famous Joe T. Garcia’s.
The night was hot, but the Railroaders were not. Their best pitcher had just been picked up by the New York Mets.
We were hoping the Winnipeg Goldeyes would be defeated by the heat, but the Canadians were made of stern stuff. Still, baseball is always fun, and faithful fans stuck in with the hometown team.
I’m a Southern breakfast junkie, and the R and K II Café on Main Street was the perfect spot, a gathering place for lots of locals. I enjoyed my artery-hardening egg, grits and biscuit and gravy.
I have very high standards for my over-medium eggs — no runny white, runny yellow and no frizzle around the edge from cooking it too high or too fast. Sated, I gave my breakfast a definite thumbs up.
This was the week where Texas was over 100 for the whole week, so we started our explorations at the Chisholm Trail Outdoor Museum and Big Bear Native American Museum as early as possible. A long string of metal silhouettes (the largest in the nation) makes the museum hard to miss. The 66 figures, longhorn cattle and mounted cowboys recall the area’s position on the Chisholm Trail.
Among the buildings on the property is the oldest log courthouse in Texas. Built in 1854, this rustic, 14-foot-by-14-foot building first stood in Wardville, the first county seat in Johnson County. Subsequent moves and subsequent buildings replaced it. Reconstructed, it is now listed as a Texas historical landmark.
Other historic buildings include a mid-19th-century mule barn used by the Johnson Stage Line.
Fun fact: Mules were often used to pull stagecoaches and were less likely to be stolen than horses.
The Nolan River School served students from 1855 to 1877; contemporary students come today to experience an old-fashioned school day.
The Terry Building, also a historic structure, is headquarters for Terry’s Texas Rangers. The Rangers, a re-enactment group, relives Civil War history on weekends. The building also houses collections of Civil War artifacts and law enforcement history.
A real little gem on the grounds is the Big Bear Native American Museum. Most of the artifacts were collected by Leonard “Big Bear” Beal and range from prehistoric items to more contemporary pieces.
Open days are limited, so visit chisholmtrailoutdoormuseum.com or the museum’s Facebook page. Live demonstrations, concerts and other activities — including a bird-watching stand — make this a Cleburne “must see.”
Our next stop was Gone with the Wind Remembered, the private collection of Vicky Lynn Rogers. Collected over 30 years, this is possibly the most extensive museum on the subject.
Beautifully displayed and well-labeled, the assemblage includes over 600 “GWTW” dolls, all sorts of souvenirs and memorabilia, displays on Margaret Mitchell, the international reach of the book and film, and sections on the cast.
Among the many costume displays are a surprising number of items original to the film: Scarlett’s mourning bonnet, one of Bonnie Blue’s outfits, Belle Watlings fur-trimmed jacket and more. Take time to sit in the small theater and see a video about the making of the movie.
There are several other museums in town, including one in the county courthouse. It closed just before we arrived, but seeing the gorgeous interior of the building was worth the walk.
Because of the extreme heat, our stroll was limited. We spotted a number of antique stores but headed for Trovato Street, a candy store and root beer bar.
Here was a tasting room I could get excited about. We bellied up to the bar for a flight of root beers.
We were treated to four of the approximately four dozen root beers available. In a beautifully restored historic building, this one-of-a-kind shop is a worthy destination.
We topped off our Texas stay in style with live theater at the Plaza Theatre Co. at Dudley Hall.
The facility is first-class, an intimate, in-the-round theatre with fantastic production values. We saw “Mary Poppins,” which had costumes and moveable set pieces as professional as anything I’ve seen in major venues.
All in all, Cleburne exceeded my expectations. It’s a lovely little city with enough attractions to tempt tourists.
We had to cut our visit short — a minor medical emergency — and I discovered Cleburne’s greatest asset: the people. I was amazed at the number of people who offered assistance and even personal help.
Fortunately, we didn’t need it. But it restored my faith in the kindness of strangers.
Thanks, Cleburne, for a great experience.