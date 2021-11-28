It’s the gift-giving season, when many of us are scratching our heads over choosing the perfect presents for our families.
What better gift than one that will last a long time? In my family, that means travel.
First, there’s the joy of the experience in real time; then, there are the memories that last much longer. My recent trip to Galveston convinced me that a family visit to this island off the Texas coast would be the perfect answer to holiday fun.
For families with young children, the Polar Express Train Ride at the Galveston Railroad Museum (through Dec. 23) is a winner. The Warner Brothers-sanctioned presentation begins with a scene in the bedroom of the main character — the Hero Boy — where he and his father are having a serious discussion about believing.
Following this introduction, guests go outside, where a 1959 Santa Fe War Bonnet engine and cars wait for a magical train ride complete with hot chocolate and cookies served by singing chefs, and a visit with Santa, who gives each child the first gift of Christmas: a silver bell.
The 30- to 45-minute train ride arrives back at the historic railroad station, where guests follow a decorated path to the North Pole. Dancing elves and another chance to visit with Santa make this hour-and-a-half adventure one to remember.
Tickets are going fast, so if this is something you’re interested in, don’t wait. Check the website galvestonrrmuseum.org right away.
Moody Gardens has a whole season’s worth of holiday doings. The Festival of Lights features a mile-long trail with over 100 sound-enhanced, animated light displays. Other attractions include an Arctic Slide, movies, a train ride, visits with Santa and the Cirque Joyeux Holiday Show.
There are a number of levels of ticketing, including a One Day Value Pass that allows you to go early enough to enjoy the exhibits in the park’s Aquarium and Rain Forest Pyramids, plus lots of the evening activities. Go to moodygardens.com for more information.
The biggest holiday event is Dickens on the Strand (Dec. 3-5), but even if you can’t make it, the Strand is decked out with holiday finery, adding more splash to the colorful iron-fronted buildings on this famous street. For more decorations, drive through the East End Historic District, where an annual competition has residents making their charming Victorian homes even more beautiful.
While I was in Galveston, I got to see the preparations for the Polar Express experience and a daytime peek at some of the displays at Moody Gardens. It would be fun to be there during the holiday period, but Galveston is a great destination year-round.
Galveston is also an important cruise port. Four lines — Carnival, Disney, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean — all have cruises leaving from Galveston. If a cruise is on your gift list, you’ll get extra bang for your buck by sailing from Galveston. Spending several days in this port is well worth your time and money.
Galveston has a long history as an important American port. Learn all about this in the Historic Seaport District. The newest attraction is “Ship to Shore,” an interactive experience relating the era when immigrants flooded the South Texas port.
Upon entry, I took advantage of the opportunity to identify as an immigrant — female, unmarried, with no promised position on landing. I proceeded onto a ship where I would sail in steerage, a crowded, uncomfortable space shared with many, with little access to fresh air.
Inside, beds were crowded together and laundry was strung from bed to bed. Throughout the exhibits, there are a number of features that add reality to the experience. The most graphic was the “head” (sea slang for toilet) where sound and smell were added. Ugh. Strategically-placed video screens presented true stories of real immigrants.
Alas, on reaching the port, I was turned away, sent back across the ocean, probably because of lack of employment. Fortunately, I was able to continue through the exhibits, which described life in Galveston in the late 1800s.
Also in the Historic Seaport area, visitors can see a documentary, “The Great Storm of 1900,” about the hurricane that destroyed much of the island, the deadliest natural disaster in United States history. Other seaport activities include a pirate museum, harbor tours, tours of the 1877 tall ship Elissa and a tour of a retired offshore oil rig.
Just south of the seaport is the Strand District, with several blocks of late 1800s/early 1900s buildings. Now they’re filled with all sorts of shops selling everything from crystals and magic charms to clothing, art and high-dollar antiques.
This is also the location of the Tremont House, a luxury, boutique hotel with a history that stretches back to 1839, now housed in an 1879 building. I had a wonderful stay, and it was so close to so many interesting things.
I haven’t even touched on the Gulf side of the island with its 32 miles of beaches, the Pleasure Pier with rides and amusements and a seawall walk with 70 concrete benches turned into works of art featuring the natural and historic aspects of the city.
A seaside do-not-miss is Gaido’s, famous for seafood for over 100 years. Here I had Crab Avocado, an appetizer large enough for a satisfying lunch.
Elsewhere, I had fried shrimp at Rudy and Paco’s, shrimp and grits at another historic hotel, Grand Galvez, and a shrimp and lobster taco at Taquitos (along with a sip of their Caliente, a jalapeno margarita). I even had seafood for breakfast: a Crabby Mosquito at Mosquito Café, Eggs Benedict taken to a magnificent extreme.
To say I loved Galveston is putting it mildly. I only had two-and-a-half days on this visit. They were packed with pleasure. and I left knowing I’d missed a lot.
I will go back — and take my family with me.
FYI: For more information, see visitgalveston.com.