If cold weather gets you down but you love the holiday atmosphere, here’s a real pepper-upper.
Galveston, Texas, gets it right with all the lights, bells and bows, plus temperatures that won’t freeze your toes.
Galveston was named after Bernardo de Galvez, a Spanish hero of the American Revolution and, later, the viceroy of New Spain. Galvez never set foot on the island, but if he could visit today, he’d be proud of the city that rebuilt itself after the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history: the 1900 hurricane.
An important sea port since 1825, Galveston was a major export center for cotton and grain. Between 1840 and 1920, hundreds of thousands of immigrants passed through the port.
Still an important commercial and cargo port, it also welcomes over a million cruise passengers every year. The smartest cruisers plan to spend time in the city.
You don’t have to be going on a cruise to enjoy the many attractions of Galveston. and during the holiday season, the city adds more reasons to visit.
A great stop any time is the Moody Gardens complex. The iconic glass pyramids house a great aquarium, a rainforest and special exhibits.
If you find their website difficult to navigate, I feel your pain. There’s so much to see and do here.
Holiday events seem to occur primarily in the evening hours. The gardens are festooned with illuminated holiday displays, paths lined with music, food and more.
A four-story Christmas tree of dancing lights is a highlight.
Another special attraction is Ice Land, an ice sculpture, underwater view of a Caribbean Christmas. There are train rides, a skating rink, a Cirque-style show, an Arctic slide, a cruise on the bayou and a variety of 3-D and 4-D features.
I was there just before the Holiday in the Gardens opened last year, so I didn’t get to see any of the special features.
For me, the Aquarium and Rainforest Pyramids were enough reason to go, and they’re excellent.
If you’re looking strictly for holiday cheer, there’s plenty here. Prepare to pay major theme park prices, if you want to do everything.
Activities run Nov. 19 through Jan. 7. If you’re there over Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day, several buffets are offered.
And if you’re there with children, consider Breakfast with Santa. Check your calendar; this event is only offered on specific days in December. Packages are available, including those with hotel stays and specials for cruisers. Visit moodygardens.com.
I got a preview of the event last year, and it was mighty impressive.
The adventure begins in the historic 1896 Art Deco Depot, now the Galveston Railroad Museum, with a scene and a story. Guests then proceed to the tracks to board vintage cars pulled by a Santa Fe Warbonnet Engine.
The immersive experience lasts about an hour, but the memories will linger much longer.
The attraction is open on selected dates between now and Dec. 23. Visit galvestonrrmuseum.org.
The Strand, in Galveston’s historic district, is the sight of one of the year’s highlights, Dickens on the Strand, set Dec. 2-4. The beautiful street with its intricate iron-fronted buildings is transformed into Victorian London with costumed street vendors, parades, performers and musicians.
The opening evening begins with festivities at Fezziwig’s Beer Hall, with entertainment including a reading from Charles Dickens.
The street is blocked for the days of the festival. There’s an admission charge, but attendees who wear Victorian garb get a discount. Saturday is full of entertainment, a reading by Dickens’ great-great-grandson and the spectacular Queen’s Parade at 2 p.m. and a lanternlight parade at 6:30.
Sunday begins early, with participants in the Dickens Dash running a half-mile course through downtown. Entertainment, reading and the Queens Parade fill the afternoon until the wild Victorian Bed Race takes place at 4:30. Visit galvestonhistory.org.
If you’re a runner, check out the Santa Hustle at santahustle.com/galveston, set {span}Dec. 18{/span}. Five thousand runners in Santa suits participate in a half-marathon, 5K or Kids’ Dash. Suits are provided.
The route is lined with spectators, candy and cookie stops, and holiday music keeps the beat.
Galveston has lots more to offer tourists: interesting museums like the Bryan Museum that features Western art and artifacts, the immersive new Ship to Shore exhibition on the historic seaport and fun attractions like “Pirates: Legends of the Gulf Coast.”
Running from Dec. 10 through March 5 throughout the island, enjoy giant sculptures made of sea trash. Twenty-one larger-than-life pieces came from the Washed Ashore Project. Interesting to see, but a reminder of a major ecological problem.
If you can’t make Galveston for Christmas, there’s always Mardi Gras.
Galveston’s Carnival celebration is the largest in the Texas, the third largest in the country. Parades, concerts, balcony parties, balls and family-friendly events that include a pet parade and a children’s parade span two weekends leading up to Fat Tuesday in February.
So, as the wind turns colder, celebrate down South. I can’t promise balmy weather, but it won’t be as cold as Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.