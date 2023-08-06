Early, early morning: this was the last day of our Viking voyage. We’d cruised quietly through the night from Cologne.
Jack was sleeping soundly as I quickly dressed and bundled up for the morning chill. Out the door and up on deck, I felt an instant recognition of being in one of my favorite countries – the Netherlands.
A barge was parked on the west bank of the river. Barges are not uncommon on the Rhine. But this one typified the Dutch practice of organizing small spaces and keeping things orderly. Metal tops neatly covered the cargo on the back of the barge.
The front was obviously home – a black Volkswagen sat atop the cabin. The windows of the cabin sported immaculate lace valances.
A tidy container of silverware and bottles of condiments perched on one windowsill.
Two baskets of eggs were in view through the second window and the sill of the last window was occupied by several green plants and a small model of a sailboat.
It was 7:01. The sun, still below the horizon, gave a pink tint to the sky and a golden glow to the underside of the clouds. Although the eastern sky looked clear, ahead of us, the sky was gray.
As I watched, a tinge of color appeared on the horizon. Almost magically, it climbed and arced – a rainbow with a faintly-colored twin. In spite of the mist, it promised a wonderful day.
We still had a way to go to get to Amsterdam. We enjoyed lunch on the ship, then boarded a bus to Kinderdijk, a UNESCO World Heritage Site a few miles southeast of Rotterdam.
From the bus window, we could see beautiful little farms and country houses.
Here, in the countryside, away from bustling Amsterdam, was the landscape I’d imagined.
As we neared the UNESCO site, we passed through a small village with charming homes which hugged the road.
Figuring out the age of the houses was impossible – the Dutch keep their properties so immaculately maintained. (I have yet to see a Dutch window that isn’t sparkling clean.) One house sported a thatched roof, while another was topped with solar panels.
As we drove, the sight of a dozen plus windmills signaled our destination. At their peak, there were approximately 10,000 windmills dotting the landscape of this small country.
Today, there are about 1,200 of the traditional mills, many still running but primarily for preservation of heritage rather than former, practical purposes.
The 19 mills in the Kinderdijk collection make up one of the largest concentrations of these magnificent machines.
Windmills have been icons of the Dutch landscape for many centuries.
Using them to pump water from swampy areas to create more land helped reclaim about 2,500 square miles from the ocean.
Today, a sophisticated network of pumps and canals do the job efficiently, if not as picturesquely.
After a brief introduction, we boarded a vintage canal boat. The Jantina was built over 100 years ago.
Formerly a cargo ship, it had been adapted as tourist transportation. We traveled up a small canal past a number of windmills. We stopped briefly, waiting for a small bridge to be raised. This took longer than usual as a tourist with a camera had planted herself firmly mid-bridge, determined to get her shot. (Even I, as much as I might have wanted to, wouldn’t have had that much nerve!)
Dutch windmills can generally be sorted into three types: ground sailer mills, stage mills, and post mills. Sailers and stages are most common, the main difference being the height.
Most of the windmills at Kinderdijk were built in the 1700s; 17 of them are ground sailers — the sails come close to the ground. The odd mill out — the De Blokker Mill, a post mill – dates back to 1630.
Post mills were used in the Netherlands as early as the 13th century. They look like backyard storage units perched on pyramids. Unlike later windmills which were not only used to pump water but to grind grain, power sawmills and aid in the production of paper and paint, the post mills were primarily used to pump water out of polders.
If you’re old enough to remember when “social studies” was a regular part of elementary education, you’ll remember Dutch dikes and polders. For those who are younger – the Dutch would build dikes (walls) around swampy or shallow areas near the seashore. Once the area was enclosed, they would pump water out of these areas, which are called polders. The water would be carried by canals into rivers and, ultimately, the ocean.
We docked by the De Blokker Mill, one of several set up for touring. Recreating a living space of an earlier century, to save space, beds sat atop storage drawers and in lofts and wooden shoes (klompen) were stored in racks. Worn-out shoes were used for firewood. We assume the painted shoes are more valuable, but it’s just the opposite. Plain wooden shoes are made of finer wood – paint is just used to hide a multitude of sins. And, yes, in the country you will find people who still wear wooden shoes for gardening or farming.
The kitchen was in a small, separate building outside – a cooking fire was a danger in these old wooden structures. While we were outside, our guide showed us how he put the sails on the wooden, frame-like blades of the windmill and also explained how the top of the windmill could be turned to catch the wind.
This was the last day of our trip – eleven days where we went from Lake Como to cathedrals and castles and ending with the blue skies and puffy, white clouds over the iconic windmills of the Netherlands. The morning’s rainbow was the ribbon on this great travel package. St. Augustine wrote, “The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page.” This trip would make the Best Seller list. Thanks for letting me relive my journey with you.
