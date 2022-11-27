The air was damp and chill; the sky, gray. But Christmas in Kansas City never required sunny weather, or even snow.
Garlands of colorful glitter swooped over the downtown streets, centered by giant bells that swayed in the wind.
I was 13 and on my own for the first time. My mom had driven my friend, Evelyn, and me to the streetcar line in Brookside — a line that would take us into the heart of the city.
We’d saved our babysitting money — 35 cents an hour — for a day of shopping.
Major department stores — like Jones and Emery, Bird, Thayer — had windows filled with magical displays. Inside, the stores smelled like wet wool.
Muzak wasn’t ubiquitous in those days, but the zinging of containers zipping on wires overhead added musical accompaniment as cashiers made sales.
We topped off the day at the Paramount Theater, reveling in the music and beauty of the recently-released “White Christmas,” the now-classic starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen and Rosemary Clooney.
Thank goodness for memories. All those original buildings are gone, but the day is still vivid in my mind. To me, Kansas City is Christmas.
There is one Christmas constant. This year, on Thanksgiving Day, marks the 93rd year of the lighting of Christmas lights on the Country Club Plaza.
The area — the first suburban shopping area designed for automobile traffic — was the creation of J.C. Nichols, a major developer in Kansas City. Inspired by a love of Spain, buildings reflect a distinctly European architectural scene.
At Christmas, all the buildings — including the bell towers, domes and balconies — are outlined with colored bulbs. In addition, colorful imported tiles, statues and fountains make this a must for any visitor.
My favorite stay in the area is the Raphael Hotel, a boutique property, once an upscale apartment building, just south of the Plaza.
Remnants of the earlier incarnation can be seen in the beautiful Spanish marble floor, coffered wood ceiling and trim that have been lovingly restored.
The hotel is pleasingly close to three of my go-to restaurants.
The only true classic, another blast from my past, is Winstead’s. I still order the same thing I ordered as a kid: a double steakburger, onion rings and a cherry soda.
Don’t expect a big, juicy burger; these are so flat, you could use them as coasters. They’re made of the highest-quality local beef, fresh-ground each day.
I love the neon and art deco décor with its turquoise Naugahyde booths and a rainbow–lighted juke box in the corner.
Secret info: Winstead’s serves the best breakfast value in town. The menu isn’t extensive; they serve the basics — no Benedicts — just good eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits and pancakes made with their own blend of pancake mix, which includes plenty of vanilla.
Two other spots close to the hotel deserve consideration.
For a lovely Italian meal with a great wine selection (2022 Best of Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator), try the intimate and charming Osteria il Centro, south of the Plaza on Main Street.
And I love the sense of humor in their statement, “Garlic is the catsup of intellectuals.” This is your clue that la dolce vita is on the menu.
You can’t go to K.C. without having barbecue — and there are dozens of good choices. Jack Stack’s on the Plaza is a good bet with great barbecue and hickory pit beans that are the best I’ve tasted.
Kansas City, the city only surpassed by Rome in the number of fountains, also competes with many larger cities in the variety of museums.
From the Arabia Steamboat Museum to the National Toy and Miniature Museum, there’s something to please everyone.
Nostalgia is always on the itinerary when I visit Kansas City, so I usually head first to the magnificent Neo-Classic, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. The “new” entrance isn’t nearly as impressive as the original of my childhood.
Back then, you entered into Kirkwood Hall with its 12 massive black and white marble columns reaching to the 40-foot high ceiling. I fantasized about living there when I grew up.
The museum’s collections are impressive and extensive. Take a day for this one, and plan to have lunch in the Rozelle Court, a 15th-century-style interior courtyard surrounded by a two-story arcade. Their savory chicken salad is a real winner.
Kansas City has a plethora of outstanding architectural wonders, another of which now houses the Kansas City Museum.
The Beaux-Art mansion, built in 1910 by lumber magnate R. A. Long, is a worthwhile stop for those interested in the city’s history. The area, situated in northeast Kansas City, stands on high bluffs overlooking the Missouri River.
In the early 1900s, what had been a rural cow path was turned into an elegant avenue with mansions that made it a center for Kansas City social life for the next two decades.
My mom’s aunt lived in a less-affluent neighborhood nearby, and Mom and her cousin would sneak out in the night and roller skate up and down the grand boulevard until my great-aunt caught them.
Another classic structure, the Union Station, was the third largest railway station in the country; only New York’s Grand Central Station and Pennsylvania Station were larger.
Built in 1914 in the Beaux arts style, the building was a major transportation hub. Its peak usage was during World War I, when almost 300 trains came through daily.
All five of the World War I Allied Commanders met here in 1921 for the groundbreaking of the World War I Memorial south of the station. (That memorial, with tower and sphinxes atop a hill, was so impressive that, later, land was dug out from underneath to accommodate the National World War I Museum.)
A dramatic moment in the station’s history, the Kansas City Massacre, occurred in 1933, when federal agents and a prisoner were leaving the station in route to the federal penitentiary in Leavenworth.
Gang members, attempting to help the prisoner escape, opened fire. In the ensuing battle, four agents and the prisoner were killed. You can still see bullet holes in the façade of the building.
That was before my time, so my memories involved seeing my dad leave for and return from business trips.
The capacious hall, with its enormous chandeliers, was a glamorous salute to the great days of rail travel.
As rail traffic declined, the Union Station closed — abandoned — until it was restored in 1999.
It now houses restaurants, theaters, shops, exhibitions and Science City. The main hall once more resonates with activity — and its vast spaces leave clues to its illustrious past.
Kansas City is a year-round destination for lovers of history, art, sports, food, wine and romance. For me, it’s the city of my childhood, home to myriad memories.
I go back frequently. and although it’s hard to tear myself away from my old favorites, I always find something new and wonderful.
If you haven’t visited, perhaps it’s time for you to make some Missouri memories.
