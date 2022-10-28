All my stories are about travels I have taken myself. Today is different.
I’d like to tell you about someone else’s journey — and the wonderful experience I have had because of it.
That traveler is Loretta Barrett Oden, a Native Armerican, native Oklahoman, chef, historian, ethnobotanist and educator.
She was born in Shawnee and raised in two worlds. Her mom was Potawatomi, and her dad was the only child of a rather well-to-do oilman.
Although there was no animosity, the two sides of her family didn’t mix.
She said she was raised by both families. She had two sets of grandparents, two sets of great-grandparents, two Thanksgivings and two Christmases.
“I didn’t realize until I was 10 or 11 that I was Indian," she said. "I spent lots of time with my Potawatomi cousins and my aunties, but somehow I didn’t connect with that. When I found out, I thought that was cool, but back then, it wasn’t.
“My grandmother on my father’s side did everything in her power for me to be as white as possible, and so did my mom, hoping to make life easier than she had it.. Because of what I looked like — fair skin and blue eyes — I did what people of color did in those days.
"I 'passed' until I was a teenager and began finding out more about who I was and how fascinating both sides of my family were. It was colonizer and indigenous. I’m still at war with myself.”
Loretta married young, raised a family and lived the life of a suburban housewife, involved with her two boys, Clay and Craig, and was active in the community.
“The happiest years of my life were when I was raising my boys,” she said.
The boys grew up, and life changed. Loretta embarked on a journey of self-discovery. She started in Los Angeles and headed for the Pacific Northwest.
On the way, in remote areas, she discovered Native tribes who were living pretty traditional lives within their culture with ages-old foodways.
In Oklahoma, the many tribes that were forcibly moved here had lost contact with their homelands and the variety of foods they were able to gather, grow or hunt.
Instead, they were forced to subsist on unfamiliar and unhealthy products: white flour, lard and dairy products, which had never been part of their diets.
The discovery of the connection of tribes like the Yurok, Hoopa and Karuk to the fresh, whole foods provided by nature was a light-bulb moment.
She remembered, as a child, her Potawatomi grandmother had often suggested life paths to family members.
“[Grandma Peltier] would look at my brother and say, ‘Honey, you should lead our tribe some day,’" she said. "She’d look at me and just shake her head. The travels really opened my eyes.”
One of the results of her travels was the production of a 2006 PBS series, "Seasoned with Spirit."
Returning to Los Angeles, Loretta planned to open a Native American food restaurant, but real estate prices were prohibitive.
In 1993, she and her son, Clay, opened the Corn Dance Café in Santa Fe. The immediate popularity came as a shock, as the place was swamped with customers, including a number of A-list stars.
An article about the café appearing in The New York Times alerted The Today Show. Nearing Thanksgiving, they decided having a Native American chef prepare a meal for the program would be a good idea.
Her appearance brought a request from Good Morning America the next year. The Corn Dance Café prospered; Loretta opened a second location. Santa Fe was home for almost 10 years.
After the hotel where one of her restaurants was situated decided to change their emphasis from Native American to European cuisine, Loretta was ready to move back to Oklahoma.
Her brother, John “Rocky” Barrett, following the path directed by his grandmother, had become Citizen Potawatomi Nation Tribal chairman.
In Shawnee, Loretta opened a new Corn Dance Café on tribal property. Unfortunately for Shawnee, the attempt was short-lived.
Fortunately for Loretta, her celebrity had spread and she was in demand nationally and internationally for other opportunities.
She worked with the Mondavi Vineyards in California and COPIA, an American center for wine, food and the arts.
She also consulted for Crystal Cruise Lines and appeared at many slow food events in Turin, Italy.
She continues to work with Turtle Island USA, the Native American slow food organization. She is particularly involved in improving nutritional education among the Native peoples.
One of her biggest challenges has been working with the First Americans Museum, helping design the kitchen for their fine dining restaurant, creating the menu and remaining as consulting chef.
This is where my travel kicks in. The FAM, if you haven’t visited, is situated near the intersection of Interstates 35 and 40, destined to become one of Oklahoma’s premier tourist attractions.
The institution just received a Phoenix Award from the Society of American Travel Writers for excellence in preservation, conservation, environmental concern and the outstanding collections and programs provided.
The 39 Restaurant, located in the museum, is a highlight of any visit. Currently, it’s only open for lunch Wednesdays through Fridays and for brunch Saturdays and Sundays.
The menu is a brilliant fusion of contemporary cuisine and ancient ingredients.
Wild rice, a staple of the Potawatomi people before their removal from their homelands, is purchased from Ojibwa Indians who still hand-gather the wild grass. Quinoa is credited to the ancient Incas.
You’ll also find its botanical cousin, amaranth, in some of the dishes.
One of Loretta’s coolest (and tastiest) adaptations is her Popcorn Crème Brûlée created in collaboration with Chef Brad Harris.
Because of Native intolerance to dairy, she’s eliminated cream, substituting milk infused with popcorn. The crispy caramelized sugar crust is topped with blueberry lavender purée, candied pecans and pepita granola.
The bison burger is juicy and delicious, I’ve ordered it twice, but a friend recommends the shaved turkey pastrami Reuben. The red bits in the dressing are sumac.
Check the menu out at thirtyninerestaurant.com.
In addition to her association with the FAM, Loretta has a book, "The Corn Dance Café Cookbook," coming out in the late spring.
I love Loretta’s story and her food philosophy. And I love that we have such a travel treasure so close to home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.