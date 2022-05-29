Nashville marketers were smart and got there first with the soubriquet “Music City.”
Most people think of country music when they think of Nashville, and they wouldn’t be wrong, but all types of music can be found in this mecca for musicians.
Keep your ears open and you’ll hear lots of Nashville sounds.
The beginnings of Nashville’s prominence began in a small, Black college — now part of the group known as HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities).
These schools were all founded before the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Many, like Fisk (1866), were founded right after the Civil War.
By 1871, the school was struggling financially. George White, school treasurer and music professor, formed a nine-member, a capella ensemble, the Fisk Jubilee Singers, and took them on tour to raise money for the school.
Their repertoire consisted mostly of spirituals and work songs — a genre new to white audiences. Their fame spread, and a year later, they were invited to sing at the White House.
In 1873, they toured Europe, performing before Queen Victoria, who commissioned a floor-to-ceiling portrait of the group, which can still be seen today in Jubilee Hall on the Fisk campus. Queen Victoria was so impressed that she told the group they must be from the Music City of the United States, and the city’s slogan was born.
The next musical event that added to Nashville’s reputation was a 1925, hour-long radio show, “WSM Barn Dance,” bringing country music to a number of states. By 1939, the show was picked up by NBC for coast-to-coast coverage, and the name Grand Ole Opry replaced Barn Dance.
The recording industry took root here around the end of World War II. This began a growing movement of artists, songwriters and technical people coming to support the burgeoning industry.
The perfect place to start a musical tour of Nashville is the Country Music Hall of Fame. There are several options offered: admission to the museum, admission to the museum and a tour of Hatch Show Print, and admission to the museum and a tour of RCA Studio B. My recommendation is the museum and Studio B.
You’ll get a lot of musical history in the museum, tons of memorabilia and a number of videos and recordings. Even the architecture tells a story.
Tall windows look like piano keys. The building’s footprint is in the shape of the bass clef, and the tail of the clef sweeps up like the fin on a ’59 Cadillac.
Speaking of Cadillacs, you can’t miss Elvis Presley’s 1960 Cadillac Series 75 Fleetwood limo with 24-karat, gold-plated trim and crushed diamond paint at the museum.
Studio B, no longer used for recording, is one of those if-walls-could-talk places. Fortunately, the guides do a great job of telling its story.
Over 1,000 hit records were made here by artists by stars so famous, you don’t even need their last names: Elvis, Willie, Dolly and many others. You’ll also hear a lot of music.
The Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum pays tribute to musicians of all genres. Especially interesting is the inclusion of back-up musicians and technicians who make the headliners shine brighter.
The newest addition to the museum line-up is the National Museum of African-American Music, which only opened last year. This is a real stunner. Our press group had an hour to visit.
Normally, I’ll skim through a museum to get an overall idea of what visitors will experience. I couldn’t do that here. There is so much to see and do that I only got to a few areas.
Visits begin with a 15-minute film, “Roots,” which begins with Western and Central African areas and slavery and the communal nature of music.
Galleries begin with early music of enslaved people, spirituals and gospel music. Graphics feature important figures and trends, and videos highlight individuals and attitudes.
Each area I visited had a large table with earphones and a video presentation related to that area of music. Like a modified family tree, you can call up individual musicians and see who influenced them, who their musical peers were and who was influenced by them. There were dozens of choices.
Special wristbands allow guests to save music and videos that can be downloaded for personal enjoyment. One nteractive allowed guests to perform and record themselves singing with the Nashville Super Choir and to use the wristband to take the performance home.
The museum suggests a minimum of 90 minutes for a visit. I think they’re short by at least two hours. This is one of the most exciting museums I’ve ever visited.
To learn the stories of several country favorites, there are three small museums downtown. The Johnny Cash Museum, the Patsy Cline Museum and the Glen Campbell Museum offer personal stories about these stars. Unfortunately, the George Jones Museum has closed.
If you’re looking for live music, Nashville is the place.
Flying in, you’ll hear live music in the airport. There are at least 180 venues — from tiny stages to massive auditoriums where musicians perform. A couple of banks even have stages for live music in their lobbies.
Roam Honky Tonk Row (Broadway), where there is never a cover charge, and, in some venues, like Legends, the music starts at 10 a.m. and goes until the wee hours. There’s also the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium.
For bluegrass music, the Station Inn is iconic. Jazz lovers head to Rudy’s Rainbow Room or Skull’s Rainbow Room.
Fans of classical music aren’t left out, either. The Nashville Symphony Orchestra, at home in Schermerhorn Symphony Hall, has won multiple Grammys. Their season runs through the summer, so check it out.
Here’s another of my favorite spots: the Bluebird Café. It only seats 99 people; reservations are a must. You’ll see future stars, perhaps some big names dropping in, and songwriters singing their own music.
Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift were discovered at the Bluebird. You might get to hear the next Taylor, but there’ll never be another Garth.