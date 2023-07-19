The large, red umbrellas handed out by the Viking crew provided the only bright spot in the gray, rainy day. Puddles pooled on the sidewalks. At 9:15, the tour groups stepped carefully down the gangway, braving the deluge for a two-hour walking tour. My little travel group – husband Jack, daughter Zoe, friend Mark, and me – watched them leave. This was Cologne, home to Cologne Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The sky showed no sign of clearing but by 10:30, the rain had downsized to a drizzle and we set off on our own. With no guide, we were clueless about the sights we were seeing. I took a picture of an impressively tall, richly ornamented building which stood out from the boxy, modern structures which surrounded it.
Later research revealed that this was the City Hall, the oldest in Germany, built in the 14th century. The façade features statues of royalty and a group known as the Nine Worthies. These notables included Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar, Joshua and King David from the Bible, and Arthur, King of Britain. (I haven’t discovered the origins of the list – but then I don’t know who picked the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, either.)
We finally reached the large square on the south side of the cathedral. In Roman times, the area was full of houses. If you go into the museum building by the cathedral, you can see parts of a Roman cellar.
The present cathedral sits on the site of several earlier churches; there are still remnants of the 9th century cathedral in the present structure. The foundation stone of the present cathedral was laid in 1248. Work on the building has gone on through the centuries. Today’s construction consists of maintenance – repairing or replacing bits and pieces of the church. The local saying is, “When the cathedral is finished, the world will end.”
Cologne Cathedral is the largest Gothic cathedral in Northern Europe and contains many treasures which make it unique and worthy of its UNESCO designation. The two towers rise 516 feet, making it the tallest man-made structure in the world – until the Washington Monument (555 feet) was built in 1880.
Inside, the nave soars 142 feet – tall enough to accommodate a 10- to 14-story building. The effect is powerful, guiding the eye towards heaven.
Since we had missed the official Viking tour, we were on our own. If you’re not on a tour, I’d suggest you stop in the gift store and buy a guide. I bought mine after our visit – I wish I had known what I was seeing when I was in the cathedral. I took lots of pictures – and I’ve done a lot of research since to tell you what I saw. The best thing about our timing was that, before we left, a mass began and we were able to hear one of the two magnificent pipe organs. (If you want to hear a snippet, my Instagram account is Okietravel).
The most impressive artifact in the church sits behind the High Altar. Protected by a transparent case, a gold and silver reliquary decorated with semi-precious stones is said to contain the bones of the three Magi. The back-story of the peregrinations of the bones comes from a 14th century monk, John of Hildesheim.
According to his writing, the three wise men were all buried in Asia in a tomb on a hill where the Star of Bethlehem was first sighted. Helena, mother of the Emperor Constantine, made a pilgrimage to the site in the 300s C.E. and brought the bodies and pieces of cloth back to Constantinople where they were placed in the church of Santa Sophia.
Later, another Roman emperor had them moved to Milan, where they remained for several hundred years. In the 12th century, Frederick I, King of Germany and Holy Roman Emperor, challenged the papacy for more power for Germany. The Archbishop of Cologne sent men to fight for him in Italy. In gratitude, Frederick gave the bones to the Archbishop. The golden shrine, which we see now, was completed in the early 13th century.
I’ve seen a lot of reliquaries in my travels – lots of bones of saints and other holy artifacts. There are probably enough pieces of the “true cross” to build a cabin. When I expressed skepticism to my daughter, her tongue-in-cheek reply was, “Mom, those people in the Bible had a lot more bones than we do.” I respect the significance of these artifacts to the faith of many. And I admire the workmanship and beauty of this, the world’s largest reliquary shrine, even if I question the story.
A much newer reliquary is the Shrine of Agilolphus, Archbishop of Cologne, martyr. His bones originally rested in a wooden shrine, but an elaborate, gold one was created in 1914. An intricately-carved altarpiece, created in Antwerp around 1520, stands nearby.
A book could be written, and probably has been, about the stained glass windows in the church. With over 26,000 square feet of glass, the windows include the largest existing cycle of early 14th century glass in Europe.
The cathedral has lots of nooks and crannies. Twelve small chapels hold the tombs of archbishops from 976 to 1612. One of the chapels contains the raised tomb of Archbishop Konrad von Hochstaden, who presided over the laying of the foundation stone in 1248. Figures of others involved in that ceremony are carved into the pedestal.
I’m of two minds when I travel – do I research ahead so I know details or do I want to be surprised? It’s probably a good thing for my companions that I didn’t have the guide book with me. I could have spent all day in the cathedral.
. I’m a museum maven and, had it not been such a messy day, I would have sought out the Chocolate Museum – a major attraction complete with growing cocoa trees, a nine-foot chocolate fountain, a model factory, and samples. Nearby is the Mustard Museum with a 200- year-old mustard mill, a little history, and more samples. Both of these were close to the Viking dock.
Instead, umbrellas up, we sloshed back to the ship
