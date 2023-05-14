If you asked my husband what his favorite place in the whole world (the parts we’ve seen) his answer would be Lake Como. I have to agree. Tucked into the Alps in northern Italy, the shores of this blue, oh-so-deep, glacial lake is dotted with charming villages – a photographer’s delight.
We were signing up for a Viking cruise on the Rhine. There were several pre- and post-trip extensions offered. One was three nights on Lake Como. We’d been to the area before and the chance to go again was just too tempting.
First off, Viking makes everything easy. A driver met us at the Milan airport and, in less than an hour, dropped us at the Grand Hotel Imperiale in Moltrasio, a few miles north of Como.
The exterior of the lakeside hotel is very traditional so the entry into ultra-modern lobby was a surprise. The hotel, which opened in 1920, has gotten a heart transplant. Here and there, particularly in the in-house restaurant, some of the earlier era elegance is in evidence. Our room was a blend of modern conveniences with romantic decor – our balcony opened the room up to a view of hillside gardens and homes.
Only breakfast was included in our Viking package – but the hotel buffet was lavish. Whole tables held fruit, pastries, meats and cheeses, a variety of fresh vegetable (salad for breakfast?), an omelet station, and a frame of honeycomb.
We were on our own for lunch and dinner but that gave us a chance to try several different local spots.
The first night we ate in Café Bellini and we, my husband Jack, daughter Zoe, and friend Mark Parkhurst and I, couldn’t resist ordering pizza.
Jack and Mark shared a pizza with cherry tomatoes, arugula, mozzarella, and smoked roast veal. Zoe and I split the quattro formaggi (four cheeses) with mozzarella, gorgonzola, taleggio and provola. The gorgonzola added piquancy to the milder cheeses – I loved it.
Italians do everything about food with such panache. The next day we ordered sandwiches to go from an attractive, little bistro, Ammare, in Como. The sandwiches were wonderful but the to-go boxes were amazing. White, blue, and yellow – like the decorative tile in the café – it seemed a shame to throw it out.
We had started that day with the trip into Como and a ride up a funicular (fun fact: the popular Italian song, “Faniculi, Fanicula,” was written in 1880 to celebrate the opening of the first funicular up Mount Vesuvius) for a spectacular view of the town from the little village of Brunate. Our guide was a talented raconteur who made the history of Como, from 1st century B.C.E. Roman colonization through the centuries, fun and fascinating.
The historic area of Como is replete with cafes and boutiques with high-end fashions. A main gathering spot is the Piazza Duomo, the plaza of the Cathedral. Como’s Cathedral sits on the site of an earlier church. Construction began in 1396 and continued for 400 years. While the main features are Gothic, there are also Romanesque, Renaissance and Baroque elements.
The next day was taken up with exploring the western leg of the lake. The shape of the lake is like an upside-down Y; a local, and more rustic, saying is “Lake Como is shaped like a man.” On a map you can easily see the trunk and two legs (the head and arms seem to be missing) with Como at the end of the west leg, Lecco at the end of the east , and Bellagio at the crotch. A private boat with our guide picked us up for the first half of the day. We cruised past historic villas, probably the most famous being the Villa d’Este, built in the sixteenth century for Cardinal Gallio, Secretary of State to Pope Gregory XIII. It’s now a luxury hotel complete with a swimming pool which floats on the lake.
Other notable sites included George Clooney’s villa (impossible to see through the thick hedges), Richard Branson’s villa, and Villa Balbianello, an 18th century beauty which has served as a set for movies as diverse as Casino Royale and Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones.
Our guided tour ended in Bellagio. Even in April, the town was packed with tourists – probably hoping to get a glimpse of a celebrity. Waterfront cafes were full of outdoors diners. We made a quick tour of shops along the waterfront. Souvenirs here consisted of silk scarves, watches, and diamonds. I didn’t see a single “My parents went to Bellagio and all they brought me was this lousy tee shirt.”
Varenna is situated a short ferry ride away – on the eastern side of the main part of the lake. It’s less pretentious than Bellagio, but it lacks nothing in beauty and charm. The Passarella, a waterfront promenade, connects the ferry boat harbor with the main part of town. We walked past a number of interesting cafes but were trying to locate one where we had eaten before. Either it had changed or we’d forgotten – finally giving up — we turned up one of the many staircases up the hillside.
Fortunately we found a beautiful little outdoor restaurant overlooking the lake. The view from wisteria draped pergolas added to the ambiance. The menu was limited and the prices raised our eyebrows, but we were too tired to leave. We settled for sandwiches and Coke Zero – probably earning ugly American points – but the serenity of the scene was worth the price.
Thanks to dawdling over lunch and difficulty with the ferry schedules, we had to skip a planned stop in Argegno for gelato at Zoe’s, a favorite (loved the name) from a previous trip. We did enjoy the views from the ferry of attractive lake villages like Tremezzo with its famous Villa Carlotta, now a museum.
Disembarking in Moltrasio, we were ready for dinner and La Vecchina (The Old Lady) was nearby. We were leaving early the next morning and needed to pack and knew, if we went to the hotel, we wouldn’t want to come out again. Stopping here was one of our best decisions. The food was excellent – I ordered spaghetti. Having seen the portions coming out of the kitchen, I requested a half-portion. With the simplest ingredients (spaghetti, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil, salt and pepper – the dish was perfection.
We ended with gelato – each ordering a different flavor and sharing. It was a sweet finale to a wonderful, if too short, stay.
