The spacious room was dark, but the walls danced with images that morphed from wheat fields to skyscapes, accompanied by evocative music from the plaintive soprano of Edith Piaf to Mussorgsky’s crashing chords.
This was the impressive “Immersive Van Gogh Oklahoma City.”
Tickets are not inexpensive — and I wasn’t particularly a Van Gogh fan — but friends who had seen the exhibition in other cities gave it rave reviews.
Tickets went on sale in May, and I bought two, then put it out of my mind for months.
The production opened Dec. 14 at the new Oklahoma City Convention Center.
As a travel writer, I’m pretty much a princess. Hosts pick me up, drop me at doors, and I don’t have to worry about driving or parking — or much of anything else.
I dreaded driving downtown and having to find a place to park. I wasn’t even sure where the new convention center was.
The main entrance faces Robinson, and the parking garage is just north and east, with entrance on Broadway.
Turns out, parking was a breeze and there was an elevator and skywalk from the garage into the center.
Tickets come in VIP, premium and basic categories. Basics are for floor-sitters. There are a few seats, but mainly for those of us who, once we got on the floor, couldn’t get up.
Premium gets you a cushion, a poster and some flexibility in arrival time. VIP adds a souvenir and priority entry. Prices range from $40 to $70
The 35-minute presentation is continual — a loop — and it really doesn’t make much difference if you start in the middle.
You’re allowed to stay as long as you want, even watching it several times.
The projection is 360 degrees, and the images travel around the walls, so you can see everything from one spot.
Animation gives motion to Van Gogh’s art — static fields become waving fields of golden grain.
The creator of this visual display is Massimiliano Siccardi, whose background in choreography and photography has blossomed into the highly creative elaborations like “Immersive Van Gogh.”
Luca Longobardi, a classically trained pianist and composer, has combined classics with contemporary music and his own compositions to paint a sound picture accompanying the visual images.
Images are not presented in the order in which they were created but flow into one another in random order.
Undefined segments feature places of importance in Van Gogh’s life, including the Netherlands, Paris, Arles and Antwerp.
I wish I’d done some research before going. Although Van Gogh only actively painted for 10 years, not working seriously until he was 27, he created over 2,000 works of art.
Some of the paintings — sunflowers, iris, olive trees and “Starry Night” — I recognized. Others were unfamiliar.
I was startled to see what I thought was Millet’s “Angelus” projected.
As a very young man, Van Gogh had worked as an art dealer in Paris and became interested in that artist. Later in life, he made numerous drawings of Millet’s painting.
Van Gogh tried a number of occupations — teacher, bookseller, lay preacher; he even considered becoming a missionary — before turning to art in 1880.
Still concerned with the plight of the poor, his first works reflected rural life: landscapes, still-lifes and peasants.
It was during this period that he produced what would become one of his most significant works, “The Potato Eaters.”
He briefly studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, Belgium, but soon left for Paris, where he joined his brother, Theo. There, he was influenced by works of Cezanne, Seurat and Gauguin.
Subsequently, he moved to Provence in Arles, where he produced a large number of his paintings.
He dreamed of establishing an artist colony along with Gauguin, but their relationship fractured and the dream came to nothing.
By the end of the friendship, Van Gogh — who had suffered from depression, tinnitus and vertigo — checked himself into an asylum. Some of his most famous works were painted during this period, including “Starry Night.”
He later, moved to Paris to be treated by a doctor there. On July 27, 1890, he shot himself in the chest and, a day later, died of an infection.
During his lifetime, he sold only one of his paintings, “The Red Vineyard,” to Anna Boch, who paid 400 francs for it. It now hangs in the Pushkin Museum in Moscow.
In the decade after his death, his genius was recognized. H
is works hang in the world’s major museums and are replicated on everything from calendars to bedclothes.
“Immersive Van Gogh” is a magnificent tribute to his greatness and a joy to experience.
Tickets still are available before the exhibition closes Jan. 15.
For more information about the exhibit, visit vangoghoklahoma.com.
