This was the day the cruise was made for – the 41.63-mile stretch Middle Rhine Valley designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site of “outstanding universal value.” Of the approximately 40 castles (or ruins of castles) in the designation, at least half were visible from our ship.
The day was chilly but sunny with a brilliant blue sky when we left Rudesheim. Ehrenfels, our first castle, stood out against the green hillside. Like most of the castles we would see, this ruined palace was constructed in the 13th century. Used by nobles and Archbishops of Mainz, it stood until destroyed by the forces of Louis XIV, France’s bellicose Sun King. All that remains are parts of the outer walls and towers.
Across the river, on a small island, is the Mouse Tower – part of the Ehrenfels holding – a toll tower used to demand fees from those who passed. Collecting tolls from river travelers was a lucrative enterprise for the castle owners.
There are two stories about the origin of the name of this tower. One concerns a greedy archbishop who occupied the castle and treated those under his purview harshly. As famine overcame the land, he tricked the hungry peasants and townspeople into coming to a large barn where, he promised, they would find food. Instead, he trapped them in the barn and set it on fire.
That night, hungry mice invaded his castle. He fled to the tower, barricading himself in. The hungry rodents gnawed their way inside and ultimately feasted on the archbishop.
The more likely explanation is that the German “maut,” which means “toll” was corrupted into “maus,” which means “mouse.” (While we’re at it – you’ll find a number of German words incorporated in castle names. “Burg” means “castle”; “berg” means “mountain”; and “stein” means rock.”)
During the period when most of the Rhine castles were constructed, the time of the Holy Roman Empire, the politics and hierarchy were complicated. There were the pope, the emperor, the electors who chose the emperor (nobles and archbishops), and oxymoronically, common nobles. There were frequent disagreements between members of each level – often settled by wars resulting in the destruction of many of the castles.
Rheinstein Castle, built in the 12th or 13th century, met its destruction during war in the 1600s. In the early 19th century, it was purchased by Crown Prince Friedrich Wilhelm of Prussia, who rebuilt the castle in Romantic-style. Today it is a tourist attraction featuring a restaurant and museum – and a 500-year-old grapevine which is still producing grapes.
Two more of the Rhine castles, Soonek and Stolzenfels, also received royal restoration by Prince Friedrich Wilhelm. His fascination with the Romantic-style is obvious in all three of the castles. He was the first Prussian prince with a university education and liberal ideas. He actually served as King of Prussia and German Emperor for 99 days before his death in 1888.
The sun played hide-and-seek with the clouds as we cruised and the crisp, cool we had experienced when we left Rudesheim became cold. The view from inside the ship was great – but those of us who wanted good photos needed to be out on deck to avoid window glare and to get quickly from one side of the ship to the other. Stewards brought out blankets and hot chocolate which helped, especially with a little added schnapps.
Photo hint: most of you may know this. I didn’t until my son clued me in. I shoot with my iPhone which has a telephoto lens. But I never use it. I find shots from that lens do not enlarge well – they quickly pixelate. I shoot everything with my regular lens then enlarge the images when I get home.
Twelfth-century Burg Stahlek was one of the strongest complexes on the Middle Rhine. It was damaged in the 30 Years’ War, which ended in 1648, rebuilt, then destroyed by the French in 1689. It stood in ruins until 1925 when it was once again rebuilt and turned into a youth hostel. Still serving in that capacity, it also has family rooms with private showers and toilets for those maybe not so young, who want to stay in a castle.
Pfalzgrafenstein is one of the most photographed castles on the river. A structure smaller than most, it also served as a toll station. It stands on a little island in the river and was – and is – only accessed by boat. The part of the river between the island and the eastern shore provided safer passage than the swift currents on the western side. Castle owners guaranteed that no one could slip by without paying the toll by installing a large chain across the narrower channel.
Up the mountainside above Pfalzgrafenstein, Gutenfels Castle is touted as a fine example of castle construction. Like other castles it was damaged, repaired, expanded, and rebuilt several times. Now a hotel, it offers a very few rooms – guaranteeing an intimate experience.
Another victim of French forces in 1689, Schonburg Castle remained ruined for 200 years. A German-American family, the Rhinelanders, purchased the property from the town of Oberwesel in the late 19th century. In 1950 the town bought it back. It is now a hotel and restaurant.
Burg Katz, originally named Burg Neu-Katzenelnbogen, was built in the 14th century by Count WilhelmII of Katzenelnbogen. (No wonder that got shortened.) It was only a short distance from an earlier castle. Arguments between the two castles over control over the river tolls are said to be the source for the name Burg Maus – for the cat and mouse game played by the two factions.
Probably my favorite of all the castles is Marksburg. It stands proudly 295 feet above the little town of Braubach. It is one of few castles which was never conquered or destroyed, suffering only minor damage in World War II. It is one of the best medieval castles to tour.
The cruise ended in Koblenz with the last castle, Ehrenbreitstein, looming over the Rhine near its confluence with the Moselle. You have to go to the castle itself to recognize it as such. By the 19th century, it had expanded into one of the largest fortresses in Europe. What you see from the river are the walls.
We were docked at the tip of the Deutsches Eck (German Corner) where the two rivers meet. A monumental equestrian statue of Emperor Wilhelm I overlooks the two rivers. There was more to explore in Koblenz, but after several hours of castles, I felt more like Sleeping Beauty than Cinderella. Thankful for my 21st century bed and my medieval memories, I called it a day.
