Traveling south on Interstate 35 is an adventure.
Sometimes the scenery slides by smoothly; sometimes all you see is the back of an 18-wheeler; and sometimes you have lots of time to look around as the highway has become a parking lot, thanks to construction.
On a recent trip, we found ourselves, at times, going slower than the two to five miles an hour that stagecoaches averaged on the route.
Our first night’s stop was at a historic stagecoach inn in Salado, Texas.
Even before Salado became a town, stagecoaches were passing through here on the way from Austin to Waco.
But the roots of the town go back much further — to the 1820s — when Stephen Austin and Sterling C. Robertson contracted with Mexico for land grants in what is now Texas.
In 1836, the War of Texas Independence ended Mexican governance. In the 1850s, a portion of Robertson’s grant was sold to his son, Elijah Sterling Clack Robertson, who had first viewed the grant at age 15 in 1835.
In 1854, E.S.C. Robertson began building a home in Salado. Recognizing the need for a stage stop, he established one. Passengers seeking accommodations, however, had to depend on the hospitality of the Robertson’s home.
By the late 1850s, Robertson, along with other citizens, planned the building of a college and officially established Salado as a town. Both things happened simultaneously.
Robertson donated 10 hilltop acres for the school and 90 acres to sell to raise money for the school. One of the lots was sold to Thomas Jefferson Eubanks for the purposes of building a hotel.
Thus began the saga of the stagecoach inn, built in 1861 and known as the Salado Hotel. By 1870, the name had been changed to Salado House. Subsequently going through several owners, by 1908, the property was called Shady Villa.
The hotel survived the Civil War, the end of the cattle drives on the Chisholm Trail and would survive the Great Depression.
But the writing was on the wall. The town had dwindled to one store and a filling station.
In the early 1940s, Dion and Ruth Van Bibber, enamored by the history and location of the derelict Shady Villa, purchased it.
Over the next 47 years, renaming it The Stagecoach Inn, the Van Bibbers brought the old hotel from ruin to a full-service accommodation, gaining national attention for the excellence of its restaurant.
They survived a series of crises, from the construction of I-35, which supplanted the highway running through Salado, to structural issues and kitchen catastrophes.
For the last few years, nephew Bill Bratton had kept things running. Following the deaths of Ruth and Dion, he kept the inn for nine years before selling it.
The heyday of the hostelry was over. Attempts to revive it were minimal and abysmal.
While there are enough of us who remember the stagecoach inn of the Van Bibber’s day, more contemporary visitors had a much less pleasant experience.
This fall, the hotel changed management, who relaunched the property under the new-old name Shady Villa Hotel.
Jack, my daughter, Zoe, and I recently spent several nights there. Our room overlooked an inviting, crystalline, well-landscaped swimming pool. Spacious and comfortable, our room featured mid-century modern decor.
As a fan of showers, I’m always critical of that feature in any hotel. Our shower here got an A+ — perfect pressure and a nicely angled, rain shower showerhead. The grounds are a pleasure to wander, with shade from centuries-old trees.
Following an ample breakfast, we toured portions of the inn dating from 1861. Low ceilings with thick beams, original wood floors, enough authentic material supplemented with well-done reconstruction to give an idea of the old inn as experienced by stagecoach travelers. The hotel’s façade looks much like the original inn, though parts have been rebuilt for safety.
Myths mingle with facts in the retelling of the story. One undocumented, but oft told tale, is that Sam Houston spoke from the balcony of the inn, giving an impassioned speech against Texas secession.
Other guests may have included General Custer, Shangai Pierce and Jesse James. Since the guest register has been missing for many years, positive proof is elusive.
One definite visitor in the 1950s was culinary author and national columnist Duncan Hines, whose name today graces cake mix boxes. His praise of The Stagecoach Inn fare made the inn a destination for foodies.
Having last stayed in the old hotel in 1973, a visit to the Shady Villa was a primary goal of my Texas trek. But there’s much more to the tiny town (population. 2,126, no stoplights) than the hotel.
First, Salado Creek, a beautiful stream, attracted not only Native Americans and cowboys on the Chisholm Trail but, eventually artists and entrepreneurs.
The college, once the town’s raison d’etre, is now a picturesque ruin, of interest to history buffs and photographers and those just looking for a nice walk or a spot for contemplation.
The small museum in the town’s visitor center provides good history and a gift shop with a lot of Scottish material. Founder Robertson was an ardent Scot, and Salado celebrates the heritage with an annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games, this year scheduled for Nov. 12-14.
Art galleries range from contemporary works at Griffith Gallery to western art and wildlife at Prellop Gallery and Wells Gallery.
See live demonstrations at Salado Glassworks and Uniquely Salado. After watching Bryan Fritch wrapping semi-precious stones with silver wire, I bought my own special malachite memory of unique Salado.
There were too many shops to see them all. Choices went from boutique clothing and home décor to one of our favorite stops, Shoppes on Main Street, where we giggled over X-rated socks and enjoyed crepes at the Marketplace Café so much that we ate there twice.
Breakfast at McCain’s Bakery and Café is a must. Beware, if you order the Guatemalan pancake, ask for the small one; the large one must be the size of a pizza. For fun, food and beer (60 on tap), check out Chupacabra.
Salado may be a small spot on the map, but it offers large rewards to those who take time to escape the interstate. Dip your feet in the clear creek, shop until you drop or just kick back and relax. Salado’s a good place to do it.