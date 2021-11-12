It’s said “An army travels on its stomach.” So do travel writers.
In the past couple of weeks, I’ve visited a number of amazing eateries — so amazing that they deserve a whole column, rather than just a mention in a destination piece. I’m sharing so if you go to San Antonio, you won’t miss out.
Honesty requires me to tell you that, as a travel writer, I get special treatment. Sometimes my meals are “comped,” sometimes I pay for them, but chefs often send out extra dishes for me to try.
I will never write about something that I wouldn’t be willing to pay full price for, since that’s what you will probably have to do.
I had been to San Antonio several times before on press trips, so I already had some favorite spots, but this time I was traveling with my family.
We got to San Antonio about lunch time, and I knew the best way to get into the S.A. frame of mind was a stop at El Mercado, the largest Mexican market in the U.S.
People of Hispanic heritage make up a large portion of the city’s population — not surprising since the area, before becoming Texas, was first part of Spanish territory, then Mexico. El Mercado takes it over the top, but beneath the glitzy tourist trappings is an exciting, authentic experience.
An 80-year-old restaurant, Mi Tierra Café y Panaderia, is the epitome of that experience. They serve good Tex-Mex food in a fiesta atmosphere. Expect to stand in line to get a table in the spacious restaurant, but you won’t be bored. The line takes you past the bakery counter — case after case of colorful creations.
Each room is lavishly decorated; mariachis stroll through the restaurant and — for a price — will serenade you personally. One room features a multi-wall mural depicting a crowd of people who have been connected with or who influenced the growth of San Antonio — from Pancho Villa to Eva Longoria. The ambiance overshadows the food, but sit back and enjoy it all and you won’t be disappointed. I will never visit San Antonio without including a stop here.
My second old-favorite eatery is one introduced to me by my grain-dealer dad years ago. The Guenther House sits on the grounds of the giant Pioneer Flour Mill founded in 1859 by Carl Guenther, a German immigrant, master miller and businessman.
Breakfast, brunch or lunch can be a carb-fest of gastronomic goodies created with Pioneer products.
The restaurant utilizes an arbor for outdoor dining and, in the house, the original, redwood-paneled dining room and a sunny 1917 add-on with art glass windows and grain-themed decorative elements. A small museum upstairs and a peek at the original parlor are an added treat.
I ordered the 1851 Breakfast Platter with a fluffy Pioneer biscuit, a side of Pioneer’s Country Gravy with crumbled sausage, breakfast potatoes, two eggs, a sausage patty and bacon. It was way more than I could eat, but sometimes you have to take one for the team.
Daughter Zoe, our vegetarian, had breakfast wraps — flour tortillas (White Wing flour, also made in the mill) filled with eggs and cheese and fruit. It was our first taste of moondrop grapes — they look like little eggplants. They were so good, we had to make a stop at an H.E.B. grocery to buy some for the trip home.
Jack had a Southern Sweet Cream Belgian Waffle topped with strawberries — he passed on the whipped cream — and bacon.
Then the waitress brought out an unordered treat: a cinnamon roll. Not just any cinnamon roll — the ones at Guenther House weigh about a pound and a half. We were full and asked for a to-go box. The roll was so big, we had to cut it in half to fit it in a large box. Needless to say, we skipped lunch that day.
We stayed at a wonderful hotel, the Valencia Riverwalk. Conveniently located on a quiet stretch of the famous Riverwalk, we were about equidistant from the Mercado on the west side of downtown and the Alamo on the east. Our stay had been arranged by the San Antonio Convention and Visitors Bureau, and our itinerary called for breakfast at La Panaderia, less than two blocks walk from our hotel.
We were told to get there early — good advice. The business is owned by two brothers, Jose and David Cáceres, who learned to bake from their mother, who baked breads and sold them on the streets of Mexico City. They’ve taken the tradition to a whole new level, producing over a dozen sweet creations and savories.
The brothers use fresh, stone-milled flour, rest their doughs 48 hours, use European butter and apply French techniques. The menu also includes a variety of Benedicts and choices for lighter meals.
This was one of the places where we were brought half-orders of four entrees — all great — and sent home with a box of pastries. If our own opinion of the café’s excellence wasn’t enough, when we left at 8:30, the line was out the door and down the block.
Another outstanding outing involved a French restaurant, Brasserie Mon Chou Chou in the Pearl District, an area replete with eating options. Our entrée (Jack and I split a pastry-topped lobster bisque and pan-seared sea scallops) was excellent.
The highlights were two dishes we’d never tried before. Our server heated raclette cheese and scraped the warm, gooey cheese onto a baguette, accompanied by small, briny cornichons. Totally nom.
The finale for our feast was Floating Island, a soft custard topped with clouds of meringue. I paid for all this fun at Weight Watchers.
The beautiful thing about Weight Watchers is expeditions like this one are just brief detours on a lifetime journey.
At home, good choices and portion control got me back on track — a good thing, since I leave on another trip in a few days.