Getting the facts about Binger, Oklahoma, isn’t easy. Depending on the source, current population is somewhere between 392 and 447.
I’d set standard deviation at plus or minus 25 on either end. Another source says it is the 372nd largest city in Oklahoma.
Anyway you figure it, Binger is a small town with a big attraction: the Johnny Bench Museum.
Situated in a former bank building, the museum shares space with Binger City Hall; you get to the museum through the door to city hall. The museum began with a couple of cases of memorabilia in the city offices.
Wayne “Buddy” Britton grew up with Johnny Bench, Dean Crain, who played high school baseball with Bench, and Buddy’s wife, Janet, put their heads together to turn the small display into a wonderful, little museum.
Janet and Buddy got married in 1968, Johnny Bench’s first year in the major league with the Cincinnati Reds.
Janet, whose dad had been a fan of the Yankees and rooted for Oklahoma’s Mickey Mantle, changed her allegiance to the Reds to cheer for the boy from Buddy’s hometown.
She began collecting Johnny Bench items wherever she found them. She was teaching school and accompanied a senior trip to California.
While visiting Knott’s Berry Farm (California’s first theme park), she found a small, ceramic figure of her favorite baseball player and bought it for $60. Wherever she found a bit of Benchobilia, she added it to her collection.
Her years of accumulation make up a good part of the museum’s displays.
Exhibits range over decades of Johnny Bench’s life. He was born in Oklahoma City but his family moved to Binger when he was 4.
His father loved baseball and would have loved to have a career in the sport. However, World War II got in the way. Bone chips in his shoulder from playing on a team during his service didn’t help.
He vowed that when he married, if he had sons, he’d give them every chance he could to help them realize his dream.
He married and had three sons. But only his youngest son, Johnny, made that dream come true. It became Johnny‘s dream from a very young age.
The Bench boys were raised with a strong work ethic. Johnny earned money picking cotton and working in local peanut patches as a little kid.
Later, working with his dad, he delivered propane tanks, driving the truck when he was 15. He built his muscles with hard labor.
He told everyone he was going to be a Major League baseball player. During his early school years, people laughed when he said that.
A 9-inch growth spurt between eighth grade and high school stopped the laughter.
The museum has several exhibits from Bench’s high school years. He pitched his junior year baseball team to a state championship and, the next year, helped the basketball team to the state finals, where they were defeated. Bench graduated in 1965 as class valedictorian.
Bench was 17 when he graduated and was recruited by the Cincinnati staff out of high school. He was sent to the Buffalo Bisons, a Reds farm team.
*On Aug. 28, 1967, at age 19, Johnny Bench made his debut with the Cincinnati Reds. He was named 1968 Rookie of the Year. That was just the first of many accolades earned by him.
He spent his entire Major League career — 1967 to 1983 — with the Reds. During that time, he played in 14 All-Star games, helped his team to two World Series championships, was named World Series MVP in 1976, won 10 Golden Gloves, was the youngest player ever to win the National League Most valuable Player (an award he won twice) and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown the first year he was eligible.
At the museum, you’ll also see some special artifacts, including a number of bats he used in All-Star games, two of his Golden Glove trophies and, by donation from teammate Dean Crain, two bats Bench used in a high school championship game.
The most unusual exhibit is the gray, pin-striped suit Bench wore at his Baseball Hall of Fam induction ceremony. If you look closely, you can see that the thin, red stripe is made up of letters spelling “Johnny Bench.”
Nearby is a small record player with a 45 rpm record called “From Binger to Cooperstown,” sung by rock and roll singer Tom Steele.
In addition to biographical displays, cases contain promotional materials and samples of products with Bench’s image on them, including a classic Wheaties box. Posters and artistic prints cover the walls — one done by LeRoy Neiman.
A trip to Binger from Norman will take just over an hour, if you choose the State Highway 9 to Highway 37 route or about an hour-and-a-half if you opt for Interstate 40. Either way, if you’re a baseball fan, it’s worth the trip.
*If you’re wondering why Bench was Rookie of the Year in 1968 instead of 1967, Ross Porter, a native Oklahoman, former announcer for the Los Angeles Dodgers and longtime friend, told me, “The rules then stated that until a player had more than 130 at-bats or over 45 days on a Major League roster, he was considered a rookie. In 1967, Johnny had only 86 at-bats and played in just 28 games after being called up from the Minor Leagues late in August.” It was Porter’s hour-long interview with Bench that piqued my interest in the museum.
