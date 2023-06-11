“Gallia est omnis divisa in partes tres,” according to the writings of conqueror Julius Caesar. Strasbourg was in one of those three parts. (Who’d have thought that that phrase I learned decades ago in Latin class was stuck somewhere in my brain.)
In the centuries since Caesar founded the city in 12 BC, Strasbourg (and the surrounding area, Alsace) has served as the yo-yo of Europe, flip-flopping between being German territory and French until after World War II. Now French, the German heritage remains, creating a rich, mixed culture in this eastern part of France whose eastern border is the Rhine. The city is now one of four seats of the European Union.
Our Viking ship docked on the German side of the river and we took a bus across the bridge for a quick tour of part of Strasbourg. When we were dropped off, we split up into smaller groups. As usual, my family chose the “leisure” group – the kind designation for those of us who needed a slower pace.
We stopped for photos of the beautiful Ill River which wanders through picturesque parts of the town. Our walk took us past the Palais du Rhin – the German imperial palace constructed in the late 1800s and the Place de la Republique (formerly called Kaiserplatz). There we saw an impressive memorial, erected after World War I. It features a mother with her two dead sons – one who fought for France, the other for Germany – a sad situation which would be replayed in World War II.
In the heart of the historic district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, we stopped at Place Broglie, a long space, once the site of jousting knights. It is surrounded by historic buildings including the Strasbourg City Hall, housed in an 18th century structure. At Christmas, the area attracts two million visitors annually to its month-plus Christmas Market.
Our ultimate destination was the spectacular Strasbourg Cathedral. This Gothic beauty with Romanesque roots was built between 1015 and 1439. On the way we passed a number of small shops including a bakery where we saw a window display featuring pastries including kugelhopf, a favorite regional dessert which incorporates fruits and nuts. Another shop was full of gingerbread items in a variety of shapes.
Because we were there on Easter Sunday morning, we had to admire the church from the outside. Hundreds of sculptures adorn the façade of the building. A large, rose window is installed above the main door and above the window are niches with figures of 11 apostles. The soaring spire, completed in 1439, made the cathedral the tallest building in the world. Today it is the world’s sixth tallest church.
I’d love to go back some day and see the interior – particularly the stained glass, the oldest pieces of which date back to the 12th century. Although the church was damaged in World War II, the stained glass windows had been removed and stored by the Nazis in a salt mine near Heilbronn, Germany. Hitler intended to turn the church into a symbol of German nationalism. If you’ve seen the movie “Monuments Men,” this is the group that recovered the windows.
My time was running short, but we had a bit of free time, and I wanted to see the area particularly photogenic area known as Petite France. I was told that it was close by and given directions. One person’s close is another’s quite a walk. By the time I reached the edge of the district, it was time to go back to the ship. I did get a couple of pictures, but not as impressive as the ones I have seen which feature lots of half-timbered buildings, trees, flowers, and the Ill River.
We were met on the ship by Chef Karl and Maitre d’ Gil with plates of colorful macarons. In case you aren’t familiar with them, they are French, almond meringue-based, ganache-filled cookies in pastel colors – not the same as coconut macaroons.
We were in for another treat later in the afternoon. Chef Karl, who, in addition to being an excellent chef is also a talented raconteur, gave a cooking demonstration (enlisting the help of two unwary passengers). The culinary creation was flammkuchen – an Alsatian cousin of a pizza. The name – flame cake – refers to the tradition of cooking it in a wood-fired oven. The crust is more like flatbread than regular pizza crust and the toppings a bit different. It looked simple enough to make and the chef handed out recipes. I haven’t tried it myself – but if you’re brave, here is the recipe.
Flammkuchen
Dough:
1 c. all-purpose flour
½ tsp. salt
3 – 4 tsp. olive oil
1/3 c. water
Topping:
2 T. sour cream
½ red onion, thinly sliced
½ c. firm farmer’s cheese or Monterey Jack cheese grated
2 slices prosciutto, chopped
Preheat oven to 475° F. Combine flour and salt in a bowl; stir in oil and water until mixture begins to stick together. Knead well until dough form. Let dough rest 30 minutes. Divide into 2; dust a piece of parchment paper with flour and roll out to 1/8 inch thick; repeat with remaining dough. Transfer dough and parchment to baking sheets. Spread dough with sour cream, sprinkle with cheese, onion and prosciutto. Bake until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Makes four servings.
For a slightly different take, google Flammkuchen Viking Cruises. This recipe uses bacon, white onions and a bit of wine. I’m sure Alsatian cooks have many variations – not only savory ingredients but also dessert versions.
