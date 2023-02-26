Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 63F. S winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.