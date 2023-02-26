If you’d like to enjoy a banquet without worrying about the calories, I have a rich experience for you. Oklahoma Contemporary’s newest exhibit, The Art of Food, provides a sensory smorgasbord that won’t add an ounce.
First a note for those who say, “I don’t like contemporary art.” Oklahoma Contemporary’s Director of Communications, Lori Brooks, says, “Our definition of contemporary art is simply art by living artists.” That said, you’ll find abstract art, of course, but also representational works and a wide variety of genres and media.
This newest exhibition, which runs through May 22, features luscious still lifes, cheeky ceramics done in a classic style, and thought provoking works addressing consumerism and social justice. In the more than 100 works by 36 artists, everyone will find something to love.
The Art of Food was curated by Olivia Miller, interim director and curator of collections at the University of Arizona Museum of Art in Tucson. Pieces on display are from the collections of Oregon real-estate mogul and philanthropist, Jordan Schnitzer and the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation. Because this exhibition was not curated by Oklahoma Contemporary, you will find works by non-living artists including Andy Warhol, Claes Oldenburg, and Roy Lichtenstein.
The first grouping of works is labeled “Eye Candy.” Your attention will immediately be drawn to the rich colors and realistic fruits and flowers of Katherine Ace’s “Crop Circles 2” Closer examination reveals a combination of techniques and the realistic style of classic still lifes combined with contemporary references,
A series of five still lifes by artist Sherrie Wolf is displayed on another wall. Four of the paintings include references to the work and situation of 17th century, Italian, female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, overlaying the artist’s works with a variety of fruits. The fifth painting incorporates Ruben’s “Three Graces.” Like a number of works in this exhibition, these can be taken simply as interesting images or metaphors for social issues.
Across the room is another Wolf work, a large, oil painting, “Fruit with Rainbow.” A Constable-like landscape serves as background for a foreground still life.
This room also holds two Meissen ceramic creations. Created by artist Chris Antemann, his “Fruit Pyramid” and “Covet” mimic early creations of the famous porcelain factory – with racy references.
The next section, “Dissociation,” calls attention to the disconnect between consumerism and the reality of food production. At first glance, a couple of the pieces look like framed plastic grocery bags. On closer inspection, you can tell they are reliefs created with handmade paper. Oklahoma Contemporary’s Director Jeremiah Matthew Davis’s comment: “Nothing says American like a plastic bag with an American flag on it.”
This is also where you’ll find two of Andy Warhol’s contributions, “Hamburger” and “Cow 1966.” The latter features multiple images of a cow named Barclay’s Betty.
In another section, which features liquid refreshment, there are two very early works by the artist. What a treat to see these small, watercolor and ink pieces, so different from the later works with which we’re more familiar.
In a case close to “Cow” you’ll find a small, white, cast plaster sculpture of a piece of cake. Done by Claes Oldenburg, the master of large sculptures like the two-and-a-half ton badminton birds on the lawn of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, the slice of cake is one of many from a plaster wedding cake made for a friend’s wedding. Guests were given slices as souvenirs of the occasion.
Among the most dramatic examples of social commentary is a black-and-white, photographic diptych by Lorna Simpson. On one half is a platter with the inscription “NOT GOOD ENOUGH” accompanied by a partial portrait of a Black girl with the label “BUT GOOD ENOUGH TO SERVE”
Adding whimsy to the collection is a multi-dimensional work, “Deli,” by Red Grooms. This is a veritable “Where’s Waldo” kind of work with myriad details. Like the majority of pieces in the exhibition, the narrative beside the piece gives the viewer something to think about.
A centerpiece in the exhibition is a large, colorful, free-standing screen by artist David Hockney. Entitled “Caribbean Tea Time,” this four-fold construction offers a table set for guests ready to enjoy the warmth and waves of a tropic afternoon.
Hopefully, my descriptions have given you a taste of the treats in store in this exhibition. In addition to the visual stimulation of the pieces, explanatory graphics add more food for thought.
For visitors with children, a special gallery, themed to coordinate with “The Art of Food,” gives younger guests opportunities to react to what they have seen and to create art of their own.
More than just an art gallery, Oklahoma Contemporary hosts performances and educational programs, and a variety of classes for all ages.
The museum, at NW 11 and Broadway in Oklahoma City, is easily accessible and has its own parking lot on the east side of the building. Admission is free making it one of the biggest bargains in OKC. The museum is open six days a week – closed on Tuesdays and major holidays. For more information: www.oklahomacontemporary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.