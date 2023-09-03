The chair was swinging as we dangled from a cable over 700 feet in the air. It was that same scary feeling you got as a kid riding the Ferris Wheel at the fair.
With a slight jerk, the chair began to move, quickly gaining speed as we zipped back to the platform 700-plus-feet away.
Way below us, we could see the cascades of Turner Falls tumbling down massive rocks in Oklahoma’s oldest park. We were experiencing the 777 Zip above Turner Falls park.
777 isn’t the usual zip line where you have to climb towers and where you’re hooked into a harness. 777 is more like a really fast ski lift. The zipper takes off from – and returns to – a platform. Riders are securely belted in a solid seat for two. Reaching the speed of 30 miles an hour, the ride takes less than five minutes start to finish. Walk-ups are welcome, but to avoid a long line, make a reservation before you go.
Down below, Turner Falls itself was crowded – full of families ready to spend the day splashing in Honey Creek or swimming in the pool below the falls. The best spots on the banks were taken early. Cars aren’t allowed close to the falls. It wasn’t unusual to see groups dragging wagons with chairs, boom boxes, kids, and lots of food. Several families brought their own grills.
While the park is most noted for the 77-foot waterfall, largest in Oklahoma, there are 1500 more acres for recreation with cabins, camping and RV sites. Near the park entrance is another popular swimming spot, Blue Hole.
The park has three hiking trails and three caves. There are a number of spots to fish above the falls – extra fee and Oklahoma license required.
Many visitors make the hike up the stairs to the remains of Collins Castle, built in the early 1930s in old English style.
The park also hosts the Turner Falls Red Dirt Music Festival, this year on October 14. Check the web site – turnerfallspark.com for admission, reservations and rules. The park limits the number of guests each day so reservations, especially in warm weather, are a good idea.
Tishomingo, site of the Chickasaw Capital, is about an hour’s drive southeast of Turner Falls.
Visit the capital building, now a museum, for more Chickasaw history.
The Chickasaw Removal had begun in 1837. At the time, every Chickasaw village had a Council House. The Council House in Tishomingo was eventually replaced by a brick building and, in 1898, by the beautiful, granite building now on the site.
You can see the original Council House in the Council House Museum next door.
Here, too, are historical exhibits, a gallery of notable Chickasaws, an art gallery, and a gift shop.
On Tishomingo’s Main Street, stop at the Chickasaw Bank Museum for some history about the 1901 Bank of the Chickasaw Nation. Other rooms in the old building feature local history including a gallery of celebrities with past or present local ties. (You can’t go far in Tishomingo without seeing something about Blake Shelton!)
Although he was born in Ada, Shelton considers Tishomingo his hometown. The country music star has a ranch outside Tishomingo and has done amazing things for Tish.
He and Miranda Lambert were married here and together bankrolled several projects before their divorce.
Six years later, he married Gwen Stefani in a chapel on his ranch.
Shelton opened Ole Red, a bar and restaurant, and live music venue – plus a well-stocked retail space on Main Street. Ole Red was the first of his string of entertainment spots. His seventh place opens this fall in Las Vegas.
To accommodate larger concerts, he added The Doghouse, which features big names and up-and-comers.
Down the street, Junk Stars carries all sorts of merchandise – décor, clothing, repurposed pieces, eclectic art and a collection of sassy tee-shirts. Owned by Shelton’s mother, Dorothy, you’ll be surprised at what you find here.
Across the street the Mulberry Inn, once Ladysmith owned by Miranda Lambert, has retained her unusual décor. Check out the hot pink, crocodile-patterned leather ceiling. The Mulberry Wine Bar next door is a cool, comfortable place serving wine, beer and amazing cocktails. I highly recommend the Prickly Pear Mule.
I found a number of other interesting spaces in a two-block area. One I particularly liked was one I was pretty sure I wouldn’t – Starlight Comics. It was there and I was hot, so I popped in – and stayed for a nice visit.
Owned by partners Lorene Thomas and Kris Horton, this is a great gathering spot for Tish teens.
They carry comics, singles, yes, but they also package the colorful periodicals by story arc – usually six issues. The shelves are lined with anime and manga materials.
Thomas told me how many times these items lead kids to read more traditional literature.
Best of all, they’re friendly, welcoming, and made even a skeptical senior feel right at home.
North of Starlight Comics on Kemp Street, Gonzales Mexican Restaurant gets two thumbs up from me. The combination of food and ambiance is hard to beat. Owned by Maria and Alex Gonzales, the restaurant uses spices typical of Maria’s State of Guererro in southwest Mexico.
Tables are topped with tiles from Mexico and the bathroom sinks are Talavera pottery. Wooden chair backs from Mexico are carved and painted.
I’ve only covered a few of the attractions available in south central Oklahoma. A lot of credit goes to the Chickasaw Nation – and Blake Shelton – for calling attention to an area rich in travel treasures – Chickasaw Country.
