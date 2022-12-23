It started out with a simple jaunt with kids to see the Toy and Action Figure Museum in Pauls Valley, but it turned into so much more.
While the kids enjoyed the outing, it was the adults who turned out to be the big winners in a fascinating afternoon with museum founder Kevin Stark.
I’ve visited the museum a number of times since it opened in 2005. My grandchildren were little then.
On my latest visit, I had to borrow grandchildren, along with their real grandmother and mom.
Right now, this is a more look-than-do destination. Thanks to COVID the playroom isn’t open. There are, however, several little vehicles for kids to ride – a Model T, a Ninja Turtle car, and a Batmobile. Bring a bag of quarters!
Most of the exhibits are from Kevin’s own collection, augmented by donations. The entire aggregation consists of approximately 13,000 items – too many to be displayed in toto. Things come and go – so there’s always something a little different to see. What was once a Bat Cave is now filled with Star Wars pieces.
One of the first exhibits is a military diorama – Action Figure Heroes in Combat: A Tribute to the Men and Women Who Have Served Their Country in Combat. Exhibits depict forces in the European and Pacific Theaters, World War II.
Almost every inch of the space on the walls is covered with packaged action figures. Kevin’s Cereal Box collection atop one wall features products associated with characters like Tony the Tiger and Cap’n Crunch. While three-dimensional pieces abound, posters and pictures salute cartoon creations. Superhero Underoos mark the entrance to the rest rooms.
Two exhibits fight for the title of stars of the displays. One is the Star Wars collection.
In addition to small action figures, a life-sized Imperial Stormtrooper stands watch, and Watto, the Toydarian junk dealer who appears in “The Phantom Menace” and “Attack of the Clones, hangs from a wall.
Yoda has his own niche in another display. An amazing Le”go Millennium Falcon, which took two people a documented 70 hours to assemble, is almost lost in a sea of figures.
My personal favorite is a huge diorama entitled “The Adult Collector’s Bedroom.”
The accompanying description reflects Kevin’s sense of humor, i.e. “We know it is an adult collector’s bedroom because only a grown man living at home with his mother could afford this many toys and still pay for other things like food and clothing.”
Other displays delve into the details of creating action figures. Kevin himself was responsible for designing figures including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Simpsons figures, Pink Panther and more.
While there are some female action figures, they are few and far between. The one stand-out is an original 1959 Barbie.
In many ways, Barbie was responsible for the boom in action figures. The doll was so popular and lucrative for Mattel that, in response, Hasbro introduced G.I. Joe.
These two toys caused a storm in the conventional toy industry.
Everyone will enjoy the museum, although adults will want to take time reading background information.
For a really memorable visit, leave the children at home and make an appointment to visit Stark Art Gallery, one block south of the museum.
Unlike any other art gallery you’ve ever seen, this is a combination gallery, studio, and performance space
When approaching his multi-faceted activities, some suspension of disbelief is necessary — you gotta go with the flow.
For example, in his gallery, he has works by a number of artists, but all of them are Stark.
His multiple personalities are quite orderly, grounded in imagination and whimsy and more talent than one person could reasonably handle.
These alternate personas reflect different styles of expression.
First, there’s Kevin Stark — his portraits are classic and full of character. He also has a series of famous people and comic books. He’s tall and thin with long hair and wears John Lennon glasses.
With flowing, blond locks and a penchant for French berets, Ivory Keyes paints realistic avian art.
From hummingbirds to hawks, her subjects come to life in her work.
Red Kitten’s pop art salutes an iconic red kitty. These fun-loving paintings remind me of the late George Rodrigue’s Blue Dog paintings.
Jett Black, with stark black hair, a moustache and soul patch creates works inspired by Oklahoma thunderstorms at night. Kevin describes him as a “noir artist.”
Brick Bradley’s medium is shaving foam. I haven’t actually seen any of his works. But he’s on Kevin’s website, so who am I to question?
Salmon Chevy is the most enigmatic member of the artistic stable. Victim of some terrible (and unrevealed) accident, he wears a white mask and doesn’t like to talk.
He creates large paintings based on drawings in his sketch book and paints for himself.
He’s not concerned about public acceptance of his art which has been described as tattoo-like.
Kevin’s interests don’t stop with visual media. He’s also an accomplished musician.
He sometimes assembles musicians for Squeaky Burger, an improvisational group which creates soundtracks for imaginary movies.
He also records as Squeaky Burger One, in which he plays all the parts himself.
And, in his spare time, he’s created an entirely original mythology, Starkology, complete with deities including Cafenatus, the God of coffee, and Confectia, the Goddess of Orange Danish Rolls.
Stark is a true Oklahoma treasure — brilliant, witty, imaginative, creative and a kind and gracious gentleman.
Whether you go to Pauls Valley just to see the museum, to see, buy, commission or just enjoy Stark art, the 40-mile drive is worth the trip.
Be sure you check days and hours before you go at actionfiguremuseum.com and kevinstarkart.com.
