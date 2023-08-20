As a member of the Society of American Travel Writers, I’m often invited to visit other states to discover their treasures and pleasures. Recently, the Western States Chapter of SATW brought its annual conference to Oklahoma – and graciously invited members from other chapters to attend.
I jumped at the chance to see more of my own state. So early one very rainy July morning, my husband dropped me off in downtown Oklahoma City to meet a group of writers for a pre-convention trip to Chickasaw Country.
There were seven of us on this particular pre-trip – writers from Arizona, Colorado, Texas, New York, and me.
Our first stop was a sweet twosome – the Chickasaw Welcome Center and Bedré Chocolates at the Davis exit off I-35. This is a great leg-stretcher stop – and a chance to get goodies. Usually you can see into the factory but it was temporarily closed as new equipment is being installed. We tasted some samples – then spent money.
I came away with Twists (little cornucopias dipped in white chocolate) to take home as a treat for Jack (oops, they didn’t make it home) and a 16-ounce bottle of dark chocolate syrup (which did).
The syrup is made from cocoa, cane sugar and natural vanilla and is scrumptious – especially poured over Hiland Dairy’s Outlaw Run Ice Cream.
Next stop – the Chickasaw Cultural Center. Plan on several hours when you visit. Start with the admission building to check on the schedule for daily activities. We were there on a day when they were showing a film, First Encounter,” which relates the story of the Chickasaw people and early European explorers. This is one of several films which are scheduled in the Anoli’ Theater.
Because of the rain, the demonstration of a Stomp Dance was moved from the Village grounds to the theater. The emcee explained each dance and invited audience members to participate.
From there, we moved to the Chikasha Poya Exhibit Center (one of the few sites on the campus for which there is an admission charge). Exhibits range from history and traditional living patterns to sports, warfare and the role of women. A dimly-lit hall, the Removal Corridor, is lined with sculptural figures indicating some of the hardships of that unhappy journey.
Two large exhibits stand out. The interior of a Chickasaw Council House serves as an introduction to tribal structure and is used as a gateway into the Spirit Forest.
The largest, single exhibit area, the Forest is an immersive experience into the relationship of the Chickasaws to nature and spirituality.
Be sure to wear your walking shoes – there’s a lot of territory to cover in a thorough visit to the Cultural Center. From the Exhibit Center, there is a walkway which leads to the Sky Pavilion, overlooking a recreation of a traditional Chickasaw village in their Eastern homelands before Removal.
On dry days, you’ll want to explore the village with its examples of summer and winter dwellings, the council house, stomp dance grounds, stickball field, the Three Sisters Gardens and more. For those who really like to hike, the more includes a path across a bridge into the Chickasaw National Recreation Area.
Also on good days, you may see tribal members demonstrating crafts, dancing, or playing stickball.
This wasn’t one of those days – but, as with any press trip, we never have enough time to see everything anyway. Now it was time for lunch in the Aaimpa’ Café. Menu items include bison or elk burgers, and venison stew. The Chickasaw Special features an Indian taco with homemade fry bread, pashofa (a soup of cracked corn and pork), and grape dumplings.
I was wearing my Weight Watchers’ hat (after that chocolate at Bedré) and ordered the Three Sisters Salad (the sisters are corn, beans, and squash). There are also other items, including children’s favorites like mac and cheese. FYI: You can find some interesting recipes and a variety of other videos at chickasaw.tv.
By the time we finished lunch, the rain had stopped, the sky cleared, and the summer sauna started up.
Our next stop was the Chickasaw National Recreation Area, where we had time for a visit to the nature center, followed by free time to hike. I opted for the shortest, most scenic hike available – across the road from the entrance to the nature center parking lot. Little Niagara Falls on Travertine Creek is one of the prettiest – and probably the park’s busiest spot on a hot, summer day.
It was a relief to get back in our air-conditioned bus – and even a greater relief to check into the Artesian Hotel in Sulphur. Once in my room, I could see the trees of the recreation area from my window.
We’d had a busy day. My new, out-of-state friends had gotten a small sample of Oklahoma weather, Oklahoma scenery, and Oklahoma cuisine, thanks to an obligatory barbecue dinner. It was already evident, that, despite what they’d heard about Oklahoma from the news, this really is a special place – and a great tourism destination.
