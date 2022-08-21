When I was a little kid growing up in Kansas City, no one had air conditioning. A big summer treat was going to the movies. Corrugated cardboard icicles trimmed the marquees with the message, “It’s cool inside!”
Today, almost every building is air conditioned, and on hot days, we all just stay indoors. If you’re looking for a way to get outside and still stay cool, Oklahoma has a unique state park that fills the bill.
Alabaster Caverns State Park may be hot on top, but step into the cave and you’ll enjoy not only the temperature, but a fascinating geologic feature.
Millions of years ago, this part of Oklahoma was covered by the Permian Sea, a shallow ocean. During the 47 million years of the Permian Period, this sea rose and fell, creating layers of sediment.
The earth was rocked with earthquakes and volcanoes and eventually, large chunks of the planet were thrust above the water’s surface. Drying created cracks in the rocks.
Eventually, water seeped into the rocks and began washing out caverns beneath the ground. Water rushed through these underground spaces, carving out more and more passages. Caves formed in this manner are classified as solutional/erosional caves.
Unlike more common limestone caves, Alabaster Caverns is formed in a hard form of gypsum: alabaster. Alabaster, gypsum and selenite are present in the cave.
Both limestone caves and gypsum caves are created by water erosion. Chemicals in limestone caves create stalactites, stalagmites and other fantastic forms.
Gypsum caves like Alabaster Caverns don’t have these features. Alabaster Caverns, one of the largest gypsum caves in the world, is the only gypsum cave in the United States open for public tours.
There are actually several caves in the state park. The main cave is known as Alabaster Caverns. Other caves, not open for tours — though spelunkers can arrange visits — include Owl Cave, Bear Cave, Hoehandle Cave, Ice Stalactite Cave and Water Cave.
Caves like Alabaster Caverns develop in six stages. The caves here are in the fourth stage, when the rushing waters have receded, leaving more dry areas and allowing more air in the cave. This is the mature stage.
Stages five and six describe the deterioration and collapse of the cave.
Actually, some scientists believe the park’s Cedar Canyon is the result of a collapsed cave.
There’s a beautiful overlook at one end of the parking lot where you can get a good view of the canyon.
There are also hiking trails in the park, picnic tables, a playground and tent and RV campsites.
But the main reason to visit is to take a guided tour of the cave. I hadn’t visited the park for several years, so I was surprised to board a tram rather than walking down to the entrance.
The new entrance is actually the old exit. In 2018, movement in the earth brought down 2,200 tons of rock, blocking off the old entrance to the cave and making it impossible to walk through the entire cavern. Instead, visitors walk about halfway in and back.
Unfortunately, some of the most unusual features are in the closed portion of the cave. This is where rare, black alabaster — found only in three places in the entire world — could be seen.
Still, there’s plenty to see in the other portion of the cave. Features with names like George and Martha Washington’s Upside-down Bathtubs, Cathedral Dome and Keyhole Dome provide interest.
And you’ll learn some history of the cave, once a hideout for outlaws. In the 60s, it was designated a fallout shelter. It even appeared in a small-budget film.
This is an easy cave to tour. While visitors are cautioned that there are 330 stair steps in the cave, they are well-spaced and easy on the knees.
Only the approximately 30 steps in and out are a bit challenging. They’re slightly irregular, but there’s a sturdy handrail there and throughout the cavern.
Be sure to wear good walking shoes — no flip-flops. The trail can be a bit bumpy and there are some slick wet spots. The temperature in the cave stays in the mid-50s.
If you’re a bat fan, you may be disappointed — we only saw one lone bat. Winter, when they are hibernating, is the best time to see bats here.
Entrance to the state park and parking are free. There is an admission charge for the guided tour. There is no charge for children under five, but they do need a reservation.
Fees for ages six to twelve are $5; 13 to 61, $10; seniors and active military, $8.
Tours are given on the hour from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tours last about 45 minutes, with about three-fourths of a mile of walking.
For those who are more adventuresome, wild caving is permitted in the other caves.
Strict regulations require permits, a minimum number of spelunkers and a fee. Overnight camping is permitted in Water Cave, also with a number of stipulations.
Call the park for specifics at 580-621-3381.
The drive to Alabaster Caverns from Norman is approximately 180 miles, about three hours and 45 minutes.
For me, road trips of that length will definitely require a pit stop.
I was pleasantly surprised when I stopped at Gore’s Travel Plaza northwest of Seiling on US 270/OK 3. A combination filling station, Sonic, convenience store, bistro and coffee shop, it also got high marks for clean bathrooms. It’s not Buc-ees, but it’s one of the nicest facilities I’ve visited (and, trust me, I visit a lot of facilities!).
In short, if you’re looking for a full-day trip, a look at one of Oklahoma’s most interesting features and an escape from the heat, put Alabaster Caverns on your go-to list. It’s cool inside.
