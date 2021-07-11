Sitting down on a small stool in front of a video console, I stepped into another time and another person’s shoes.
Looking through the windshield of my car, I saw a friendly Black woman speaking to me.
“Hey, y’all, so you’re planning a trip down South…. You need to be careful on the road. Old Jim Crow won’t let people like us stop just anywhere. So let’s make sure you got everything you need.”
This was the introduction to a marvelous Smithsonian-created Green Book exhibition at Little Rock’s Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. For those who haven’t seen the movie, the Negro Motorist Green Book was a directory of accommodations, restaurants and services that were safe stops for Black travelers.
The guide was prompted by a trip postal worker Victor Hugo Green took from his home in Harlem, New York City, to visit his wife’s family in Richmond, Virginia. Recognizing the dangers and embarrassment encountered by Black travelers, he published his first edition in 1936.
While that year’s publication was only 15 pages long and limited to New York City, the next year the scope broadened to cover much more of the nation. Green used contacts through the National Association of Letter Carriers to add entries to the book, later including recommendations from readers.
With the growth of the automobile industry, travel from coast to coast had become easier — for white people. Black travelers faced many challenges — a lack of places willing to serve them food, sell them gas or provide accommodations.
These were not small difficulties, but paled in comparison to the physical dangers they could be subjected to. The Green Book became, literally, a life saver.
In addition to the Green Book, folks were encouraged to carry extra gasoline, tire repair materials, fuses, light bulbs and tools (to avoid stopping at unfriendly service stations), water, bedding (which could also be used to screen makeshift roadside restrooms) and ice coolers with food for the road.
The video provided an interesting way to share the story. A trip was plotted on a panel beneath the video. As a little car moved along the route, at each stop there was a choice to make — pick a business listed in the Green Book or one that was not listed.
Three of us played the game. At the first stop we chose a restaurant that was listed. Same with the second stop — we were doing fine.
At the third stop, we decided to go with the unlisted option. Now the video showed a motel desk clerk telling us there were no vacancies. But the vacancy sign had been on. “Oh,” he explained, “I just haven’t had time to change it.”
This was a mild example, but we could imagine a tired family at night being turned away. Black truckers often slept beneath their trucks for lack of accepting accommodations.
Gas stations were also a problem. But here’s a bright spot — Esso Standard Oil not only served Black clientele, but gave training, education and opportunities to Black employees.
It is speculated that this attitude was inspired by CEO John D. Rockefeller’s in-laws, who were not only staunch abolitionists, but used their house as a stop on the Underground Railroad. The filling stations also carried the latest editions of the Green Book.
Other exhibits highlight conditions in different parts of the country. Although the South was considered the most hazardous destination, racist policies were rampant throughout the nation. Black drivers often carried a chauffeur’s hat with them so if they were stopped, they could say they were going to pick up their employer, or if traveling with their family, explain they were driving the boss’ “help” home.
Businesses and entertainment venues that catered to Black people are illustrated in a number of panels and cases. For example, Dooky Chase’s Restaurant in New Orleans has been serving diners since 1941. Guests have included artists from Duke Ellington to Beyoncé, and Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. During the fight for civil rights, leaders like Thurgood Marshall and Martin Luther King strategized over ample portions of Cajun and Creole dishes.
In one display, an antique cash register from the Threatt Filling Station in Luther represents one of the businesses on Route 66 that served Black travelers. It is accompanied by a placard reading, “Seventy-five miles west of Tulsa, Black motorists could fuel up at the Threatt Filling Station in Luther, Oklahoma, before passing through the sundown town of Edmond, Oklahoma.”
On the Mother Road, which stretched from Chicago to Los Angeles, Black travelers had to pass through approximately 150 communities that posted signs prohibiting the presence of Black people after sunset.
Things got better — and worse — following the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Between urban renewal projects and competition with larger, better-funded white businesses, many Black businesses went out of business. As community activist Georgia Ayers put it, “We got what we wanted, but we lost what we had.”
The Green Book exhibition will be in Little Rock until August 1. I’m sorry about such short notice, but I just got back from seeing it a week ago. Little Rock is an easy five-hour drive (about 340 miles) on I-40 from Oklahoma City.
In addition to the offering at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, don’t miss a tour at the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site. Ranger Brian Schwieger led our press group step-by-step through the events leading to the integration of Arkansas’ largest high school.
Between these two sites, we learned a lot about the rocky road to equality, which we are still traveling. To understand the present, we must understand the past.
While the National Historic Site is permanent, the Green Book exhibition will be gone soon. Now is an excellent time to learn more about America’s overlooked history.
