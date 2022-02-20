Frozen. That’s what it felt like recently, snowed in for two days.
What better time to look back at one of the best trips my family as ever taken to the land of the Disney movies: Norway. No lovers of cold weather, we visited in the summer.
Because we chose to travel by cruise ship, our visit was brief, but thanks to presentations on the Holland America ship, Nieuw Statendam, our Rick Steves guide book and pre-planning, we got a great introduction to the land of trolls, deep fjords and Grieg.
Our ship left port in Amsterdam late on a Sunday afternoon. First stop: Oslo, the capital of the country. We sailed into the Oslofjord and docked across from one of Oslo’s main attractions — the Akershus Castle and Fortress.
There were three of us — Jack, our daughter Zoe and me. We skipped the group excursions — I often need extra time for note and picture taking.
The fortress, with its massive stone walls and castle with spires, is said to be the inspiration for Elsa and Anna’s home in the Disney movie. The movie version is a stretch — the real thing is much more forbidding, with fewer graceful steeples.
As interesting as that looked, we had about six hours to see the things we were most interested in. We checked the route of the Hop-on-Hop-off bus which was waiting on the dock, taking advantage of the city tour while getting off at our chosen spots.
No. 1 was the Norsk Folkemuseum. We planned to spend a good bit of time here. Over the 35 acres, more than 100 buildings from different parts of the country have been relocated and reassembled. We listened to folk music and tapped our toes with colorfully-clad dancers and watched costumed craftspeople demonstrating various skills.
Many of the old, log-built buildings have sod roofs, green with growing grass. Vegetable gardens grow near several of the ancient farm houses.
My favorite building had to be the Gol stave church, built in 1212. Moved from Hallingdal to Oslo in 1898, it has been carefully reconstructed — about one-third of the present building dates back to the 13th century. Christianized in the 12th century, the stave church architecture incorporates older Norwegian symbols, like the dragons on the roof peaks.
An exhibition building on the grounds houses both permanent and temporary exhibits. Among the most attractive are Folk Arts: The Middle Ages to the 1900s, and Folk Wear: Festive Dress and Work-wear. The jewelry collection is outstanding, including elaborately wrought silver buttons and brooches.
A short bus hop took us to the Viking Ship Museum. Star attractions are three excavated Viking ships: the Oseburg, built about 820 A.D., the Gokstad, 890 A.D., and the Tune, built around 910 A.D. One hears about Viking funerals with boats set adrift and set fire, but these were buried with grave goods.
Currently this museum is closed, scheduled to reopen as part of a new complex in 2025 or 2026. Construction is taking place around the building, as the artifacts are considered too fragile to be moved. I’m so glad it was still open when we were there in the summer of 2019. The ships are magnificent and amazingly reconstructed of over 90% original wood.
Our third stop was Oslo’s City Hall, an impressive building where the annual presentation of the Nobel Peace Prize takes place. It is a mystery why Alfred Nobel stipulated in his will that the Peace Prize would be awarded in Oslo rather than in Stockholm, where the other prizes are given.
The main chamber where the Peace Prize is awarded is massive. The walls are decorated with huge Socialist Realist murals depicting history, art, culture and industry. We had to stand in line to take a guided tour for free.
Had we carried our Rick Steves guidebook, its thorough descriptions could have provided a self-guided experience. Travelers tip: Cut the pages out of the guide book and just take the ones you need for that day. Chances are, by the time you visit that destination again, you’ll probably need a more up-to-date book anyway.
Did we see all the sights of Oslo? Not by a long shot — but we felt that we had made good use of our time and seen the things we were most interested in.
Our next port was Kristiansand, a town of about 90,000. Again we chose to explore on our own. We walked along the pier to a canal lined with boats and colorful houses. A highlight of the area was the large fish market full of marine delicacies and tanks of live fish and shellfish.
Making our way into town, we passed one of the most elegant McDonald’s I’ve ever seen. It’s housed in a former bank built in 1897.
The Kristiansand Cathedral is one of the largest in Norway. After touring the interior, we enjoyed the large public spaces around the church. Plenty of benches provided spots for people-watching; an outdoor market displayed beautiful fruits, vegetables and crafts; and a spacious green hosted families enjoying the fresh air and blowing giant bubbles.
The Cathedral is on the edge of the oldest part of the city, with structures dating back to the 17th century. This area survived a devastating city fire in 1892, and includes one of Northern Europe’s largest collections of low-rise timber houses.
At Eidfjord, our next port, we stopped in a tourist center on the dock and signed up for a bus trip to Voringsfossen, the best known waterfall in Norway with several cascades tumbling over 500 feet into the innermost end of the Hardanger Fjord.
It’s hard to say which we enjoyed more — the land or the sea portions of our seven-day cruise. Our trip was fantastic.
Cruising has taken a big hit during COVID, but cruise ships have made a number of adaptations to make traveling safer.
