Just wow — the Oklahoma City Zoo Safari Lights surpassed my expectations.
I wasn’t particularly excited when I saw they were going to do a holiday light display. I’ve seen a lot of examples — Orchard Road in Singapore, New Year in Hong Kong, various city displays across the country.
I’m sure there are many others that are spectacular. But in Oklahoma, this one takes the Christmas cookie.
Yes, you’ll find a few of the more common, flat, outline figures, but the plethora of three-dimensional, animated displays at the zoo are truly works of art. More than 50 displays are scattered over the zoo property.
The complete experience is a two-parter.
The first segment is a drive-through trip that starts in the southern part of the zoo, near the elephants and big cats. It’s disconcerting driving through the zoo in the dark — you won’t see the real animals, so it was hard to tell exactly where we were. But don’t worry, just follow the car ahead of you.
My first inkling that this was going to be something really different was driving through an entrance guarded by colorful dragons and past a wall of brilliant red lanterns. The drive, lined with pastel flowers, led into a forest of bamboo where tubby baby pandas frolicked.
The figures, sculptured lanterns, are created from steel frames covered with translucent fabric and lighted from within with LED lights. Each individual lantern takes several days to make.
Elaborate details are hand-painted and are amazingly intricate and beautiful. It took 10 trucks to bring all the pieces to Oklahoma City and a crew of 30 artisans worked for more than a month to create the zoo’s display.
Photography was difficult on the drive-through; traffic has to keep going, albeit at a slow pace. A convertible, although chilly, would be an ideal vehicle (Vehicles include SUVs, but no RVs, limousines or other extra large vehicles allowed).
Make sure your front windshield is clean. Shooting out of the front passenger window, I had harsh words for the side mirror.
The lighted displays feature a wide variety of subjects, from fanciful or mythical animals and pre-historic creatures, to representations of species found in the zoo. These are interspersed with fantastic flowers, butterflies and starbursts.
Placement is random, with a family of grizzlies near grazing elephants, rhinos and giraffes, while Tyrannosaurus rex and other fearsome beasts show their teeth close by.
It’s hard to pick a favorite sight, but the zoo bridge has to be high on my list. Giant flowers, frogs and dragonflies line the road; overhead, pink water lilies with large, green lily pads hang upside down.
The drive ends in the zoo main parking lot. The drive-through portion of Safari Lights takes about 30 minutes.
It may seem pricey ($60 per vehicle for non-zoo-members, $50 for ZOOfriends members), but the tickets, which must be reserved in advance, include up to four wristbands for the walk-through portion.
Plan to arrive at least 15 minutes before your assigned time — there will probably be a line to the entrance. Enter from Remington Place/Grand Boulevard.
Once you exit the drive-through, park and walk through the main entrance. Walk-through only and drive-through guests who need extra wristbands can buy those here.
The highlight of the entry plaza is a 10-minute-plus light show featuring the Miranda Family Lights, which were showcased on ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight in 2019 (this includes strobe effects, so if you are sensitive to intensive lighting, you’ll want to skip through this area quickly).
It is possible to buy tickets for only the walk-through portion at the zoo, but if you plan to go on a weekend night, check to see if the tickets are limited. Buying online is suggested. The tour takes you through the Children’s Zoo, past Stingray Bay and into the DINO SAFARI area.
Lanterns in this area include a Cinderella-style coach pulled by Pegasus, a primping peacock, sea turtles and a giant crab with a bubble machine providing an undersea accent.
Especially popular interactives in this section are large, glowing, tire-type swings, musical stars to dance on and a slide. Although Santa himself will be gone after Dec. 25, a giant Santa lantern makes a good photo op. Other activities available on limited nights are cookie decorating and more.
Tickets for the walk-through are $10 per person for ZOOfriends members and $12 for non-members for ages three and up. The Safari Lights experience is open every night, 5:30 to 11 p.m. with last entry no later than 10:30 p.m., through Jan. 9.
For more details, go to the zoo web site at okczoo.org. (FYI: This winter, the zoo is closed to daytime visitors on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.)
The Oklahoma City Zoo last had a holiday light display in 1992. Things have come a long way, baby. This is truly a do-not-miss opportunity.