A tiny tornado hit Little Rock. But unlike the meteorological kind, it hit quietly, and rather than leaving damage, it improved the landscape.
This phenom’s name is Anita Davis.
Almost shy, and humble about her accomplishments, she took a down-on-the-heels neighborhood and turned it into a vibrant community and destination for visitors looking for unique shops, innovative eateries, a lovely garden designed for public gatherings and even a very cool museum.
Davis would deny that she did it single-handedly, but gives credit to lots of other people.
But nothing would have happened in Little Rock’s SoMa (South Main) District if it hadn’t been for her dream and persistence.
In 2004, looking for a building to store a number of items she had accumulated, Davis found an available building on South Main Street. The area had seen better days.
It seemed almost fated that the 1923 building she bought bore the same name as her grandmother Bernice.
Having grown up in a small town in Arkansas, she remembered the convenience of a small area with a variety of businesses, easily accessible to residents. She was able to look past the state of the street and imagine the vibrant community it could become.
A number of properties in downtown Little Rock had been bought up by real estate investors more interested in turning a profit than in creating a community.
“I watched the revolving door as businesses came in and left,” she said. “I wasn’t interested in that.”
Her next purchase was the 1906 Lincoln Building, just south of the Bernice Building. The primary tenant was the Green Corner Store. Emphasizing eco-friendly products and local, organic and sustainable items, this was the first store of its kind in Little Rock.
Part of the building had a soda fountain, which became the home of Loblolly Creamery, which eventually moved into a larger space in the structure. For me, this is a do-not-miss stop in SoMa.
While they have a variety of other treats, I go for the homemade ice cream. Many of 30 or so flavors use local produce in season. I was tempted by Bourbon Pecan and Honey Lavender, but in the end, went for Salted Caramel. Good choice.
And, as an extra treat, a magic spoon — turquoise when room temperature, but dipped in the ice cream, began to turn purple. I asked if I could buy some for my three grandchildren — I didn’t mention that they’re all in their 20s.
Still the owner of a vacant lot that came with the Bernice Building, Davis began bringing in plants to pretty up the place. Over the next few years, more landscaping, the addition of sculptures and a large pergola turned the corner into the Bernice Garden, a community gathering spot for a farmers’ market, outdoor yoga and a number of other events.
Across the street there had once been a popular dairy bar, but the building had been abandoned. Davis bought it in 2007.
It became the home of Roots, a really cool little café that concentrates on local products and hosts events to boost community spirit and causes. Each table has a little placard describing one of the restaurant’s suppliers.
Enjoy an egg salad sandwich made with farm-fresh eggs from Drewry Farm or Jannette Minton, or a great burger made with ground beef from Simon Farms’ pasture-fed cows — and read about the providers while you eat.
In 2011, Davis bought another building. This one, which became the Esse Purse Museum, is my best reason to visit SoMa.
There are only two “official” purse museums in the world: one in Seoul, South Korea, and this one in Little Rock. (A third in Amsterdam was killed by COVID last year; the Vintage Purse Museum is an online collection out of Tucson.)
“Esse” is Latin for “to be.” While the collection of purses is amazing — approximately 300 out of a 3,000-plus purse collection are on display – the museum is more than just a collection of items.
Davis has put purses into the context of women’s lives. Permanent display cases show changes in society — and fashion — through the decades of the 20th century.
At the turn of the 19th century, women either carried no purse or small bags for a handkerchief and calling cards. As they moved from the fireside to the workplace, purses changed to accommodate the circumstances.
You’ll get a lot more than just a look at fashion pieces in this fascinating museum; history and social struggles defined more than a woman’s attire. I skipped visiting more SoMa spots so I would have time to read all the information (clearly and cleverly) offered.
The current temporary exhibition, “Pride and the Power of Love,” runs through Aug. 29, and celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community.
Exhibits are arranged in rainbow fashion — absolutely beautiful — and combine purses and memorabilia with cards featuring prominent members, past and present, of the movement. From musician Sister Rosetta Tharp, artist Andy Warhol and actor Tab Hunter to allies Cher and Cyndi Lauper, your eyes will be dazzled, your mind challenged and your soul touched.
The museum’s next temporary exhibition features Suffragettes.
The museum gift shop has gobs of — guess what — purses and more. Don’t miss this Little Rock treasure.
And while you’re in the neighborhood, take time to check out the other shops and eateries. SoMa is so worth your while. Thank you, Anita Davis, for getting this ball rolling.