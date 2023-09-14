Award-winning historian and author Shannen Dee Williams, Associate Professor of History at the University of Dayton, will give the 2023 True Family Lecture at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the Sam Noble Museum of Natural History Auditorium, 2401 Chautauqua, Norman.
This annual event is free and open to the public.
The theme is titled, "Still Mining the Forgotten: The Hidden History and Legacies of Black Catholic Nuns in the United States."
Dr. Williams' discovery of a rich tradition throughout our country's history of Black sisters and nuns as pioneering religious leaders, educators, health care professionals and front line participants in the civil rights movement and present day activism provides a deeper understanding of race and religion.
Williams is author of the acclaimed new book, "Subversive Habits: Black Catholic Nuns in the long African American Freedom Struggle." In this book Williams provides the first full history of Black Catholic nuns in the United States, hailing them as the forgotten prophets of Catholicism and democracy.
The True Family Lecture is hosted by St. Thomas More University Parish, Norman, and the OU Catholic Student Association. The talk is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Charles Kenney at TFLatSTM@gmail.com.
