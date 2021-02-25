From artichoke to zucchini, everyone has their favorite vegetable varieties that they’ve grown for years. But whether you’re an old pro or new to gardening, it’s fun to try something new.
This group of new vegetables is well worth testing; they’re easy to grow and have good flavor and great disease resistance.
Brand-new plants can be a bit of a challenge to find at the garden center the first of the year, so shop early. Mail-order sources where they’re available are listed with each profile.
Llet’s take a look at some great new veggies for 2021, as suggested by Garden Gate:
Sriracha pepper (Capsicum ann
- uus) is a mild-flavored jalapeño that will add a little kick to your own sriracha or any other recipes. It has a heat range of 2,300 to 2,500 scovilles. Upright plants steadily produce the large, 4- to 5-inch-long green-to-red peppers all summer. They have a good shelf life, so you don’t have to hurry to use your harvest. Their best feature is green to red peppers with just the right amount of heat. They need full sun and well-drained soil, and they grow 18-22 inches tall and 18-20 inches wide. They were introduced by Burpee Home Gardens and should be available at local garden centers.
- Sweet Thang cabbage (Brassica olerace) is a tronchuda cabbage with thick, dark green leaves and white veins. They don’t produce a head but grow in a loose form, like kale or collards. You can harvest what you need or cut the whole bunch. It has a milder, sweeter taste than kale. Sweet Thang is a great cool season crop but is also heat tolerant. Use leaves for soups or stuff with your favorite ingredients. Use the ribs like Swiss chard. The best feature is a mild flavor, and you can harvest for most of the season. They need full sun and well-drained soil and grow 12-16 inches tall and 10-12 inches wide. They were introduced by Burpee Home Gardens and should be available at local garden centers.
- Autumn Frost winter squash (Cucurbita moschata) is a petite winter squash that is 5-7 inches long and 5-6 inches wide and weighs in at around 4 pounds. The vines are good producers with lots of fruit that can last up to four months in storage. Autumn Frost has a similar taste to butternut squash, and you can bake, roast or stuff it. It takes about 100 days from direct sowing seed to harvest. Its best feature is lots of long-storing fruit that taste great. It needs full sun and well-drained soil and grows 8 to 12 inches tall and 96-132 inches wide. This squash was introduced by Pan American Seed with seeds available from Territorial Seed Company at 800-626-0866.
- Siam tomato (Solanum lycopersicum) is a tiny tomato perfect for growing in a container that sits on a patio or a sunny windowsill indoors. This variety has been bred to grow in low-light conditions, so it won’t need a grow light. Siam stays compact and produces all its tasty fruit over a few weeks — then it is done. Regular watering helps ensure healthy plants and lots of fruit. It needs full sun to partial shade and moist, well-drained soil. It grows 7-9 in. tall and 10-12 inches wide. It was introduced by Pan American Seed with seeds availabed from Totally Tomatoes at 800-345-5977.
- Tasti-Wee tomato (Solanum lycopersicum) is a new cherry tomato that has up to 40 percent more lycopene than other cherry tomatoes. You can count on lots of the small, crack-resistant fruit all summer on plants that are resistant to fusarium wilt 1-3, tomato spotted virus and verticillium wilt. It needs full sun and well-drained soil and grows 65-72 inches tall and 20-24 inches wide. This tomato was introduced by Burpee® Home Gardens and should be available in local garden centers.
Enjoy the upcoming gardening season by trying some new vegetable varieties. Who knows? Maybe you’ll find a new favorite.
