As gardeners who love having flowers in bloom around our homes, we need more than flowers that bloom in the spring and summer in our gardens.
Fall blooming flowers are lovely, and they typically produce deep jewel-toned blooms of purple, rust orange and scarlet red.
Here are some fall bloomers that will look lovely around your landscape.
One favorite is the Oxeye Sunflower. This plant is known as a “false sunflower,” because it possesses the same yellow petals and brown-centered bloom that you see on sunflowers, but these blooms occur late in the summer and continue throughout the fall months of the year.
For perky blooms, this plant needs full sun for at least four or five hours a day. The plant should be grown in well-drained soil, and it should be watered when the top of the soil feels dry.
Many view goldenrod as a pretty weed that is often seen in fields or areas outside of our garden. But this plant produces yellow blooms that make a great contrast to any fall garden, and it will spread on its own to create a beautiful ground covering.
There are several varieties to choose from, so if you want a goldenrod with less of a spread, try the “fireworks” variation. Plant it in an area with morning sun and afternoon shade for the best results.
Sneezeweed is a fall blooming plant that produces daisy-like blooms that are gold and rusty red in color.
These plants are not weeds, and they do not make you sneeze, so the name is a bit deceptive, but some varieties will grow to be 4 to 5 feet tall. They grow best in moist soil with full sun, and they tend to attract insects and bees to your garden.
Another favorite is Heather, a beautiful plant that produces blooms that are typically shades of purple and red each fall. Magenta and amethyst are my favorite because these deep colors look perfect in my garden.
Typically, these plants are grown as ground cover in a garden. They grow best in well-drained soil that is slightly acidic, and they do best when grown in full sun.
We all love pansies, the lovely, bright flowers that bloom throughout the spring and fall. Some variations, like ice pansies, can continue to flower and bud with light snow on the ground.
Pansies grow the best in full sun, especially during the cooler months of the year. Rich, slightly acidic soil also will help produce more blooms.
Stonecrop, or autumn joy as it is sometimes called, is the perfect plant for fall — the blooms start in August with a pink bloom, but as the weather changes and fall arrives, the blooms turn into a copper color that is perfect for the season.
Typically, these plants bloom until November, but full sun is required for the best blooming season. In addition, stonecrops can grow to be 2 feet tall.
Are you familiar with the strange-looking flower called the toad lily? They produce star-shaped and bell-shaped blooms that have a recognizable spotted appearance that you will adore.
The petals are white with deep purple spots. These plants grow best in moist soil, but it cannot be excessively wet or allowed to dry out.
In addition, toad lilies grow best in areas of deep shade rather than in direct sunlight. Mine have just started developing buds right now, so I expect blooms in the next few weeks.
Turtleheads are another unusual plant that can grow to be up to 3 feet tall and 1 foot wide with amazing pink blooms that look like they are puckering. The blooms start at the end of summer and continue through fall.
In addition, these plants tend to attract a lot of hummingbirds and butterflies, so your garden will be full of life. They grow best in moist soil that has a neutral level of acidity, but they will grow well in both full sun and partial shade.
Asters, which are known as michaelmas daisies, are a delightful plant that produces deep purple, blue and pink blooms in the fall. The petals are thin ray petals, and the center of the flower is dark yellow in coloration.
The aster typically begins its blooming season in August, and it lasts through fall until at least the end of October. This plant will prosper in well-drained soil and full to partial sun.
One caution about asters: they can be invasive, so choose their location carefully.
Fall will be here before we know it, so if you want to see some blooms in your garden before the first frost, you better begin planting.
If you happen to miss your window for fall blooms this year, these perennial plants will bloom again next year.