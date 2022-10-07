OKLAHOMA CITY — The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust is creating awareness of the growing teen mental health and vaping issue with the launch of a new educational message from the Behind The Haze brand.
According to Mental Health America, about 54,000 youth in Oklahoma experienced at least one major depressive episode in the last year.
And a spring TSET survey of 275 Oklahoma teenagers showed that amongst past 30-day vape users, 57% cited stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health-related reasons for use.
Electronic cigarettes, or vapes, are known to contain extremely high amounts of nicotine, which the CDC says can harm the parts of the brain that control youths’ attention, learning, mood and impulse control.
TSET’s new youth vaping prevention ad, titled “Off,” explains how vaping nicotine can worsen feelings of anxiety by breaking down the science behind its impacts.
“Off” launches on TV, cable and radio Oct. 10. Oklahoma teens can interact with the campaign online through digital and social media. The goal is to prompt family conversations about the dangers of vaping and tobacco and encourage kids to make healthy lifestyle choices.
Behind The Haze is part of the TSET Healthy Youth Initiative, a statewide public health education campaign geared toward Oklahoma youth ages 13–18.
“Off” and other youth tobacco prevention messages can be viewed at TSETHealthyYouth.com.
In addition, TSET has free healthy youth resources for educators and health care providers including flyers, bookmarks, brochures and posters.
These items, which focus on healthier eating options and tobacco prevention, can be viewed and ordered at TSETHealthyYouth.com/order.
