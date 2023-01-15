OKLAHOMA CITY — The TSET Healthy Youth Initiative, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, is launching new messaging to connect teens to My Life, My Quit, a free, text-based vape cessation program specifically designed for tobacco users ages 13-17.
The new campaign, “Detach,” is currently live on digital channels and will air on TV, cable and radio starting Monday. Viewers can watch “Detach” and other TSET youth tobacco prevention messages at TSETHealthyYouth.com.
“Detach” is an animated ad featuring a teen trying to quit vaping. The narrator acknowledges quitting vaping is hard, and that it should be viewed as a process rather than a single action.
Vapes, or e-cigarettes, are designed to cause life-long addiction, and it’s not uncommon for individuals to try multiple quit attempts before succeeding. Research also shows it’s easier to quit with support.
“Detach” makes teens aware of the free quit services available to them through My Life, My Quit and explains the benefits of living vapefree.
Teens struggling with vaping or other tobacco use are encouraged to enroll in My Life, My Quit.
My Life, My Quit is anonymous and offers free live text support, web chat and phone coaching to Oklahomans ages 13–17. To sign up, teens can simply text “Start My Quit” to 36072 or visit MyLifeMyQuit.com to enroll online.
Educators and health care professionals can help spread the news by ordering free healthy youth resources at TSETHealthyYouth.com/order.
