OKLAHOMA CITY — The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Fund has opened a new statewide funding opportunity for programs that promote youth character development for students in grades three through eight.
TSET has issued a request for proposals from organizations that can deliver programs that provide education and opportunities for building character in an effort to strengthen leadership and decision-making skills for young Oklahomans.
Healthy habits learned early last into adulthood, and investments in helping young people have confidence in healthy choices supports TSET’s mission of preventing and reducing tobacco use and obesity.
“Character development efforts have been shown to encourage healthy behavior and decision-making across the board, preparing children and teens to stand strong in the face of outside pressure for risky behaviors and negative health behaviors,” said Julie Bisbee, executive director of TSET. “Today’s youth face more challenges than ever, and investing in Oklahoma’s children helps put us on a path to ensure a strong start.”
Oklahoma ranks among the lowest on nearly every measure of child well-being: 42nd in health, 33rd in economic well-being, 45th in education, and 41st for positive family and community supports. The state also ranks 5th in the nation for children impacted by Adverse Childhood Experiences, with 20% of Oklahoma children under the age of 17 having experienced two or more ACEs, such as family violence, divorce, parental substance abuse or neglect.
High quality character education helps reduce the negative impact of difficult childhood experiences by promoting social norms that protect against violence and adversity.
Since its inception, TSET has strategically invested in comprehensive, evidence-based programs and is the state’s leading funder of prevention, creating the environment for Oklahoma’s youth to learn healthy habits that will benefit them throughout their lifetime.
Beginning in FY2020, TSET launched the TSET Healthy Youth Initiative, a three-part initiative aimed at specifically addressing Oklahoma youth.
The first phase of the TSET Healthy Youth Initiative is a statewide public education campaign for teens ages 13-18 focused on preventing and reducing tobacco use and obesity.
The campaign promotes healthy lifestyle choices for youth and gives parents resources to support their children in maintaining or developing healthy habits for a lifetime.
In FY2021, TSET launched the second phase of the Healthy Youth Initiative, Youth Action for Health Leadership (YAHL). YAHL is a statewide youth-led initiative for youth in ninth through 12th grades that promotes a healthier Oklahoma free of tobacco addiction and obesity.
This RFP seeks to fund the third phase in the suite of youth initiatives.
TSET seeks to fund programs, both in-school and out-of-school, that will impact 35-50 sites across the state. Included in the curricula must be sections on being tobacco-free, engaging in physical activity and eating healthy.
TSET has set aside up to $1 million per year over four years for a total of up to $4.5 million, starting in January 2023. Applications are due by 4 p.m. Sept. 19.
Institutions of common and higher education, public entities, 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organizations and tribal entities are invited to apply.
For complete guidelines and application information, visit bit.ly/3B1ePvh.