As the twos aligned on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, an increased number of couples took advantage of the notable date to tie the knot in Cleveland County.
Ordained bilingual minister Crystal Piedra officiated four weddings on the date at the Cleveland County Courthouse.
Cleveland County Court Clerk Marilyn Williams said the office received 21 marriage licenses Tuesday, though that doesn’t mean all of them got married on that day. Once a license is filed, the couple currently has 10 days to get married and return the license with the minister’s signature.
Piedra said she became a minister in 2018 after hearing about the need for a bilingual minister in Oklahoma. She also works as a licensed practical nurse at Specialty Care Pediatrics Home Health and recently started part-time at Norman Regional Hospital.
“I absolutely love being able to help the Hispanic community, especially on such a special day like their wedding day. I’ve always been very passionate about serving the Hispanic community, whom I feel is so underserved here in Oklahoma,” Piedra said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Piedra said she officiated at a lot of bigger venues and larger weddings, with easily over 100 guests. The pandemic has increased the trend of smaller, more intimate weddings, usually hosted at the courthouse and with 10 or less people in attendance.
Previously, she said she easily had 10 big weddings a month. Now, she has maybe five big weddings a month and 15 to 18 courthouse weddings.
“Oklahomans are definitely still staying cautious,” she said.
Williams confirmed an increase in marriage licenses filed at the courthouse since the pandemic began in 2020. The courthouse had 1,317 marriage licenses filed in 2019, 1,582 in 2020 and 1,545 in 2021.
Both Piedra and Williams confirmed an increase in weddings on holidays and other special days of note, like palindrome dates, with New Year’s Eve and Day being quite popular.
Piedra said she loves what she does and enjoys staying busy.
“I am truly blessed to be doing what I love … I never knew that I would be able to serve my community in more ways than one,” she said. “Serving my Hispanic patients and their family in the health care field is just as rewarding to me as it is serving the Hispanic community on such special occasions like weddings and birthdays. God is good and I am blessed.”
Twosday weddings
Johana and Miguel Dueñez, of Oklahoma City, chose 2-22-22 as the date of their marriage.
“You try so hard to think, ‘what is a special day?’ The special date just turned out to be a once-in-a-lifetime date, and that’s the moment I knew that was our date,” Johana said.
The couple, who has been together for two years, met during a night out with friends at a taco truck, where Miguel ordered 20 tacos for himself. From there, they started texting and eventually began dating.
“Still shocks me today,” Johana said about the 20 tacos.
Johana said they were the second couple Piedra officiated for Tuesday; their marriage license was signed at 2:22 p.m., which they hadn’t originally planned.
Two other couples said they didn’t know the significance of their wedding day until Piedra told them it was Twosday.
Rosa and Victor Jimenez, of Oklahoma City, didn’t know about the palindrome date in advance.
The couple, who have been together almost six years, first met at age 14, became good friends and started dating in 2016.
They said they didn’t want anything big on their wedding day and plan on traveling with their son and making many happy memories together.
Joel and Erika Mendoza, of Oklahoma City, originally planned on getting married on Jan. 11, but it didn’t work out between everyone’s schedule, so they picked Feb. 22 without realizing the date’s impact.
The couple met through a mutual friend in November 2012, became friends, dated for six months, went their separate ways, then reconnected seven years later.
“We believe there is a reason for everything, that everything happens for a reason, and that our wedding day is a gift from the man upstairs and have faith that we will be more than blessed,” Erika said.