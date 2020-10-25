It was a bright day with blue skies and lots of sunshine. The Osage Hills were beginning to show signs that fall was trying to muscle summer out of the way. The sumacs were turning russet and scarlet, but the temperature still held a bit of summer heat.
Jack and I were on our way to our first road trip since March. Our destination: the Tulsa Botanic Garden.
The trip took us up the Turner Turnpike and skirting the west side of downtown Tulsa on Interstate 244, exiting onto the Tisdale Parkway to West 36th Street. We used our GPS, but from there, signage to the garden is help enough.
We turned left past the Osage Casino and immediately left the city and the traffic behind as we drove into the rolling hills. After about four miles, we saw the entry to the garden.
Walking up to the small visitor center, we passed a large bed packed with Sunpatiens alternating with deep burgundy foliage. If we'd had a bird's eye view, we would have seen that the bed was heart-shaped.
We checked in at the admission desk. Currently tickets must be ordered in advance. Timed ticketing assures a lack of crowding. Paper towels, rather than blow dryers, are used in the bathrooms and hand sanitizer is available throughout the property.
Although the idea of the garden dates back to 1999, many things had to happen before the first plant was put into the ground. The current master plan calls for four major areas.
The first two phases, the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Floral Terraces and the Children's Discovery Garden, were completed in 2015 and 2016. Construction on the third phase, the Lotus Pool Garden, will begin in the spring. No date has been set for the creation of the fourth area, the All-Season Garden. I predict the garden will never be finished. There's a lot of land available, and other plans will follow.
My favorite area -- the one I always start with -- is the two-acre Children's Discovery Garden. This time of year, the ornamental grasses are at their best. The pampas grass plumes shone silver in the sunshine, and the muhly grass looked like a giant puff of pink smoke.
Metal banners created by Tulsa's Garden Deva marked the entry to the area. We walked through the sensory garden, stopping to sniff and touch a variety of plants, up to the stream valley. Here, a rivulet, flanked by spitting animal fountains, leads to the round pond, where lotuses and water lilies grow. From here, we got a great view of the garden's most iconic feature.
The Spring Giant is a fanciful, huge, concrete head, named not for the season but for the water that flows out of his mouth. The top of his head is covered with plants -- kind of like a gargantuan chia pet. His features were hand-carved by artist Dan Jennison, who added Arcimboldo-esque touches like a crawdad for a nose and fish for a mustache.
In normal times, kids can get inside the head from the back. The ceiling is covered with stalactites -- some with tiny carved bats peeking out. At the very top is an oculus with a multi-faceted acrylic window which breaks the sunlight into multiple rainbows. Right now, kids and grown-ups will have to wait until it's safe to be in the confined area. The same safety measures have caused the closing of the tree house section.
We next explored a part of the garden devoted to meadow plants and flowers and bushes, which attract hummingbirds, butterflies and all sorts of pollinators. Three large whirla-gigs, operated by wheels, give flight to bumblebees, dragonflies and butterflies.
Back by the round pond is a coolly creepy set of large, shallow, bog bowls featuring carnivorous plants. The sun dews attract bugs with glistening drops at the end of tiny hairs. The venus flytraps close up on their victims The pitcher plants lure bugs with open mouths and sweet-smelling nectar -- the real life version of Audrey II from "Little Shop of Horrors." Visitors are asked not to touch the plants (except in the sensory garden), but we were with Communication Director Lori Hutson, and she let us look inside a pitcher plant, where we identified items of its uneaten lunch.
We looped out of the Children's Garden and along the path by a large lawn used for special events. Until Oct. 29, it's filled with over 5,000 pumpkins, scarecrows and a hay bale maze.
The other major section of the Garden is the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Floral Terraces. This area covers a hillside with water steps stretching from top to bottom. The design pays homage to classic French, Italian and Persian gardens with accents that reference Tulsa's Art Deco heritage. Plantings here range from spring bulbs and summer roses to grasses, shrubs and trees. Visitors can walk up steps beside the cascade or take a winding path through the terraces.
One of the neatest things we saw was a large garden area south of the visitor center. It was ready for planting when the garden had to close briefly because of the pandemic.
Not knowing how long it would be closed, the decision was made to fill the bed with sweet potato plants. When we were there last week, the crop was ready to harvest. It is estimated that there will be about 500 pounds of potatoes, which will be donated to a food bank.
In addition to the beautiful gardens, this is a great place to get some exercise. There's a three-quarter-mile path around the seven-acre lake and a mile-and-a-half nature trail. I got plenty of walking just in the gardens.
A trip here is a pleasure any time of year -- from 120,000 spring flowers through summer beauties, fall hues and winter's holiday lights. Admission for 13 years and up is $8; ages 3-12, $4; 2 and under, free.
For reservations, call 918-289-0330. The drive to the gardens from downtown Norman takes approximately two hours.
