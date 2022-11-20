If you’re looking to work up an appetite on Thanksgiving Day, Norman’s Turkey Day 5K will give you the opportunity to feel fit before stuffing your face.
The 5K run, celebrating it’s 10th anniversary, will begin rain or shine at 8:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, followed by a costume contest and a one-mile fun run at 9:30 on the east end of Norman High School’s football stadium, off Pickard Avenue just north of West Main Street.{
Liz Barfield, Turkey Day 5K vice president, said about 600 participants are expected to run the course, which has been redesigned for the 10th anniversary of the run.
“We do have a new course this year,” Barfield said. “After 10 years, we decided to change the course to be running down Main Street. So, our starting line will be facing south instead of north on Pickard Avenue.”
Along with the run, the event offers a judged costume contest for kids and adults.
“Some families even come out as group and do a costume together, Barfield said. “And it doesn’t have to be related to Thanksgiving or the holidays. People have been in ocean-related costumes. We had one where they looked like a comet crashed into Earth, so it doesn’t matter, it’s just fun.”
The race started in 2013 in an effort to raise money for recovery from the deadly Moore tornado, but since there haven’t been major storms since then, they have decided to have the race benefit local charities over the years, raising over $80,000 since the run started.
The benefactor this year is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Norman.
Area Director Jeff Moody said they are always grateful for the community’s support.
“It’s a huge deal having that committee together that willing to go the extra mile for us,” Moody said, “It a really really big deal, so it is a really awesome thing that they decided to choose us, so we are very happy and thankful.”
Moody said he also appreciates the festivities the 5K brings to the day.
“I enjoy it so much because you’re going to be sitting at home with your family all day, so it’s kind of a good way to get the blood moving a little bit,” he said. “I think it’s just a really cool way to start the day.”
Registration the day of the race can be done on the east side of NHS, close to the weight room or football field entrance. Advance registration be found at turkeyday5Krun.com.
Runners can pick up race packets from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at OK Runner, 3408 36th Ave. NW, Suite 100, in Norman. Friendly dogs on leashes and strollers are allowed.
