Local food and emergency shelter organizations are preparing to feed more people as inflation persists ahead of a Thanksgiving Day dinner at the Norman High School.
Food & Shelter, Inc. and the Salvation Army are teaming up for what may be a larger event than in recent years.
“We know inflation has made it difficult to afford groceries, so we are planning for an increase to serve 1,500 people,” said Food & Shelter Executive Director April Doshier.
While the Salvation Army will still serve a breakfast and evening meal for shelter guests, it will provide all the paper goods for the event and transport people to the dinner, Captain Stephanie Cristopher said.
The partnership is an effort not to duplicate services, she said.
“We all kind of deal with the same folks,” Cristopher said. “Instead of, ‘we do 30 people and they do 30 people,’ that’s just not a good use of resources that the community has for us.”
The burden of inflation has prompted more people to seek food pantry services at the Salvation Army, Cristopher noted.
Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents who want to be added to the delivery list should register by Nov. 20 by calling 405-360-4954.
Food donations are needed, but especially turkeys, Doshier said. Donations can be dropped off daily from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 201 Reed Avenue.
As many as 100 volunteers are needed each year to pull off the dinner, with some delivering meals to seniors and those with disabilities, she said.
Doshier asked that volunteers sign up on the organization’s website ahead of time.
“Food and Shelter encourages people to sign up ahead of time as it is difficult to manage volunteers who do not pre-register,” she said.
Both organizations are a partner agency of United Way of Norman, which is rounding up young volunteers for the cause, said Diane Murphree, the agency’s community impact director.
“I try to get my high school kids to get involved in that and volunteer and bring turkeys,” she said. “Hopefully they’ll bring turkeys on Monday when we meet because I know they’re short on them for sure.”
Doshier said the annual event, would not be possible without the support of “some generous community members and organizations, including our friends at Salvation Army.”
“United Way is a special partner to Food and Shelter and a big champion of this event,” she said. “With everything we do, it is only because our incredible community comes together anything is possible.”
